Attack on the house of democracy and on Europeend of the moral superiority of the left, scandal that speaks Italian, dialectical clashes between right and left, with the annexed pleasure of Gianni and Costello (Azione), confrontations between guarantors and forcaioli, personal corruption but a firm institution, sermons on lobbyist ethics: yes he is heard of everything, always well seasoned by the ever-present vestals of information, custodians of morals and principles.

Information that investigates everything, that spurs everyone on, that stirs everything in a political sauce to then conclude with the sensational discovery of the great thickness of politicking, an ancient and obsolete expression that indicates politics as a personal opportunity. How much effort, how much effort to chase nothing, to put it with an oxymoron, to highlight everything and nothing at the same time.

Not neglecting, then, the pro-European rhetoric which, half-jokingly, desperately tries to raise the level and content of the analysis, Roberta Metsola, President of the Parliament: “European democracy is under attack, our way of being open, free and democratic societies is under attack”. TOAntonio Tajani Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Lobbies are public and transparent, Parliament is the only democratic institution in Europe and must be defended”, Ursula von der Leyen President of the Commission: “We are checking every detail on the transparency register, we have very clear rules for everyone, if something new were to emerge we will have to react; in favor of the establishment of an independent supervisory body to supervise and punish any violations of the law and ethics”.

In short, a former deputy, one of the fourteen vice-presidents of the Parliament and a few other adepts in cahoots with the diplomacies of two states have put Europe and its democracy in crisis: therefore, it is enough to interrupt the plot and the EU will be able to resume its aspiration to become an attractive political system. On the contrary, more checks and surveillance will make it easier to move forward, a successful example of resilience, so dear to the European community: great opportunities arise from great crises.

No! But it’s not like that. Europe is not in this condition, this perspective is not noticeable; by dint of hoping for and chasing resilience, criticality after criticality, Europeanism scatters credibility and conviction about its future. It is necessary to convince oneself that the interval between love for Europe and pro-European governance is projected towards divarication. Just as we do not believe that Europeanism can be connoted as an ideology; an ideology presupposes a vision of the world, far from the political rhetoric used to lead one to believe, it presupposes a system of beliefs and ideas, of sensations related to the tradition and morals that are specific to us. Europeanism? A castle of procedures, rules, directives, regulations and anything else used by a techno-bureaucracy to govern the European institution and even more to regulate the life of the peoples of Europe. An imperial state, or more acutely, an extensive and articulated condominium which, in the absence of an idem feeling, needs to be regulated and mediated on a daily basis. This also explains the 12,411 members, belonging to lobbying companies, accredited to Parliament, demonstrating a weakening of the role of Parliament and the Commission.

More lobbying does not mean openness to society or, as we hear, more democracy which in the contemporary sense is understood as a process and method for an orderly replacement of the political class, far from the Greek meaning of government of the people. On the other hand, we are used to the conventional lies of our civilization, an essay published in 1883 by Max Nordau, co-founder of the World Zionist Organization: a masterful analysis of the critical issues of the parliamentary dynamic also on the side of honor and dignity, 139 years in advance on the chatter of our vestals.

We cannot consider Brussels a traditional Parliament, the legislative function is completely limited and largely carried out in co-decision with the Council whose President, Charles Michel, is in constant tension with the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Highlighting it is certainly politically incorrect, announcing that Parliament is under attack is also functional to screen problems and ongoing investigations relating to private negotiations with behavior that is neither clear nor transparent, by Baroness von der Leyen regarding the purchase of anti vaccines covid.

Siege of lobbies, conflicts between top management, investigations by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, abandonment of Great Britain are not the only critical issues, nor are they the most relevant.

The political strategy of the Union? A substantial failure; its foreign policy is one of exasperated Atlanticism which leaves no room for autonomous maneuver on the international arena. For years, following international crises, we have been hearing the mantra “we need more Europe” but one invocation after another, one resolution after another, which as non-binding acts leave whatever time they find, certify a Europe of all irrelevant on the planetary chessboard. The ambition of a common defense project outclassed by the total continental expansion of NATO has also faded, whose doctrine on Nuclear Sharing places us, in terms of autonomy, practicability and sovereignty, not far from the US trusteeship on the chessboard of Micronesia. In Europe, the NATO atomic warheads are estimated, the data are classified, at around 220. Italy, between the bases of Aviano and Ghedi, holds 90 and these days the deployment of 150 new tactical bombs that can be mounted on all aircraft from combat making it easier to use. A non-foreign policy and the disappearance of the defense policy are accompanied by an expansionism of China aimed at strategic infrastructures: from the port of Piraeus to those of Hamburg, Antwerp, Vado Ligure, Valencia and Bilbao, interested in international logistics distribution primarily in interchange sea routes / railway stations.

So what are the concluding notes: certainly the crisis of Europeanism and its institutional framework, in particular of the Commission and Parliament, the evanescence of its political vision on the future of the Continent, the marked modesty of its political and technocratic leadership, within which should be inscribed, without emphasis, the telenovela of Qatargate. The situation and political climate in Brussels are the fruit of a badly planted tree and not the work of those who pay attention to the critical goodness of the tree.

Cultural changes are measured in decades just like the conversions of peoples, liberalism, the bearer of individual freedoms, could be effective in understanding the futility and danger of superstates.Europe is restarting only from the structure of the Council, leaving the Commission and Parliament in the past, superfluous and redundant structures. It is necessary to give life to a different Europe which safeguards and promotes itself, which rediscovers its pre-contemporary nature, capable of expressing a virgin design and raising a new song on the future of the planet, which knows and wants not to listen to the evil sirens of Davos.

