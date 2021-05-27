The countries of the European Union have extended the sanctions against individuals and businesses in Syria until June 1, 2022. This is on Thursday, May 27, said in a statement Of the EU Council.

“Today, the Council extended the EU’s restrictive measures against the Syrian regime for another year, until June 1, 2022, in light of the ongoing repression of the civilian population in the country,” the statement said.

According to a statement, the Council has removed five deceased persons from the list. It will include 283 individuals who are subject to both the asset freeze and the travel ban, and 70 organizations.

The document says that the EU sanctions against Syria were introduced in 2011 “in response to the brutal repression of the Assad regime against the civilian population.” They also target companies and business people who benefit from their ties to the regime. Restrictive measures include a ban on the import of oil from Syria, the supply of finished fuel and petroleum products to that country, restrictions on investments, an EU freeze on the assets of the Syrian central bank, an embargo on trade in dual-use technologies, as well as means and equipment for monitoring or blocking telephone and Internet – communications.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on May 14 that the EU will continue the sanctions regime against Syria if repression against the opposition continues and there is no progress in resolving the conflict. He noted that the European community still wants the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state and is ready to support free elections under the supervision of the UN.

On May 7, US President Joe Biden extended the sanctions against Syria for another year. Thus, the United States will maintain various restrictive measures introduced by Washington in stages since 2004: for example, blocking individuals and legal entities under US jurisdiction, and a ban on the export of American-made goods and services to Syria.

In December last year, the US State Department imposed sanctions on the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Asma and her next of kin. The reason was attributed to Asma leading efforts to consolidate economic and political power in the country. On August 20, Washington imposed sanctions on six Syrian citizens from the inner circle of Bashar al-Assad.