European Commission renews product license after lack of consensus among the bloc’s countries

The European Commission announced on Thursday (16.Nov.2023) that it will extend the license to use the glyphosate in the EU (European Union). The decision was taken due to the lack of consensus among the 27 countries of the bloc on the extension of the license or the ban on the most widely used pesticide in the world, the application of which is the subject of controversy and intense debate among experts and environmentalists.

Representatives of European Union member countries were unable to reach an agreement on the issue last month. According to diplomatic sources, 7 countries, including France, Germany and Italy, abstained from voting. In the 5th, a new vote was also inconclusive. The glyphosate license would expire in mid-December. Due to the impasse, the European Commission decided to endorse the proposal itself and extend the authorization for the use of the product for 10 years.

“To balance these considerations, the Commission will adopt a renewal of the glyphosate license for a significantly shorter period than the maximum possible, i.e. 10 years”the EU’s Executive arm wrote in a statement.

The European Commission, however, included new restrictions on the product in the license extension, which determine the prohibition of the use of glyphosate as a desiccant in pre-harvest and measures to protect organisms not targeted by the pesticide.

After the announcement, the decision was criticized by the president of the European Parliament’s Environment Committee, Pascal Canfin, who accused the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of imposing the extension despite the impasse.

“Ursula von der Leyen is forcing the issue by renewing the authorization for the use of glyphosate for 10 years without any majority, while the 3 largest agricultural powers on the continent (France, Germany and Italy) did not support this proposal. I deeply regret this”wrote Canfin on X (formerly Twitter).

Widely applied in the European Union and in several countries around the world, glyphosate has been at the center of a heated scientific debate about its effects on health and the environment.

In July, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) declared that it had not found “areas of critical concern” that would justify a ban on the product, although he highlighted that he had little data for evaluation.

EFSA reported that among the aspects that could not be conclusively clarified are nutritional risks for consumers and risk assessments for aquatic plants. The available material also did not allow us to reach conclusions about potential risks to species protection. The inconclusive nature of the report was widely criticized by independent experts.

What is glyphosate?

Glyphosate was disseminated by Monsanto starting in 1974. The North American chemical company mixed the organic phosphorus compound with other substances and sold the product as a herbicide under the name Roundup.

Before sowing, farmers spray their fields with the product, the green parts (such as leaves and stems) absorb it and the plants die. The method prevents the growth of weeds and eliminates competition that is harmful to crop growth.

Pesticides containing glyphosate are now produced by several dozen chemical companies around the world. The German Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018 and has “a leadership position” in the global ranking, according to Bayer spokesperson, Utz Klages.

What’s wrong with glyphosate?

The death of wild plants in fields deprives insects of their habitat, and birds, for example, of their food. “Herbicides destroy the animals’ food base”, explains Jörn Wogram, head of the plant protection products department at the environmental protection agency of the German Ministry of the Environment. Therefore, along with other pesticides, glyphosate threatens biodiversity.

According to studies, the substance also affects bacteria, alters genetic material and the nervous system and can, therefore, cause serious direct harm to animals and humans. A study by the University of Ulm found major malformations in tadpoles, with disorders in the brain, heart, eyes, cranial cartilage and body shape caused by the pesticide.

When sprayed, the poison spreads through the air, penetrates the soil, contaminates surface and groundwater and can be found in food, urine and breast milk.

Pesticides containing glyphosate are used in large quantities, for example, in soy production in Argentina, with consequences for human health: “We can clearly see that there are more people suffering from glyphosate: in certain rural regions the probability of getting cancer has tripled”says Medardo Ávila Vázquez, doctor at the University Hospital of Neonatology of Córdoba (Argentina) and co-author of a study on cancer related to the use of the substance.

Furthermore, according to another study, the use of glyphosate in soybean growing areas increased the number of spontaneous abortions by two to three times. And due to damage to genetic material, “the number of deformities quadrupled”reports Ávila Vázquez.

Other studies also show changes in the genome. “We know: glyphosate has a genotoxic effect. Several studies with humans and animals confirm this. We were able to detect that the higher the level and period of exposure, the greater the risk.”explains oncology researcher Luoping Zhang, from the University of Berkeley, in the United States.

Zhang reviewed cancer studies related to glyphosate, particularly non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, a type of lymphatic cancer. “Individuals exposed to glyphosate have a 41% increased risk of developing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is the main conclusion of our study.”

Other independent studies show that glyphosate can damage the nervous system and cause Parkinson’s disease; and which also damages microorganisms, altering the vital composition of intestinal bacteria, with consequences for health.

How do regulatory bodies react to studies?

In 2015, IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), a body of the WHO (World Health Organization), concluded that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic, based on independent and published studies.

However, national authorities are responsible for approving glyphosate and rely almost exclusively on information provided by pesticide manufacturers. But their studies are not publicized and therefore are not reviewed by independent scientists. Scientists have long criticized this approval practice as “scientifically unacceptable”.

EFSA recently evaluated glyphosate and did not identify any problem areas critical to human and animal health. However, he acknowledged that there was a lack of data for a comprehensive assessment. Independent scientists criticize the opinion. Toxicologist Peter Clausing, from PAN (Pesticide Action Network), states that in his assessment the agency is “abandoning the scientific sphere”.

In a recent letter to the European Commissioner for Health and Consumer Protection, Stella Kyriakides, PAN experts document how European regulators ignored studies on the carcinogenic effect and damage to DNA, accusing a “reckless disregard for the duty to protect public health and the environment.” by supervisory authorities.

What is the impact of extending the license?

Pesticide sales are important to chemical companies like Bayer, which refuses to provide figures on glyphosate sales. According to an activist group Coordination gegen Bayer-Gefahren (“Bayer Hazard Coordination”)sales are around “around €$1 billion” per annum. However, the company claims that it has already spent US$10 billion on legal disputes related to diseases caused by glyphosate.

The use of glyphosate and other herbicides “stabilizes an agricultural system that is not globally sustainable and endangers the achievement of sustainability objectives related to environmental protection”says Jörn Wogram, from the German Ministry of the Environment.

The EU decision also has “undoubtedly a huge meaning” for countries in the Global South, according to USP professor Larissa Mies Bombardi, who prepared a study on the consequences of pesticides in Brazil.

She assesses that a ban on glyphosate in Europe would have a great impact as a signal to Brazil and other countries, where lobbyists sell pesticides, arguing that they do not cause environmental or health problems.

