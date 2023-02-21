The EU Council approved the decision to extend sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2024

The European Union (EU) has approved a decision to extend sanctions against Russia for a year, until February 24, 2024. EU Council Regulation published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The statement said that anti-Russian restrictive measures should be extended until February 24, 2024. The decision enters into force on the day after its publication in the publication. At the moment, 1,386 individuals and 171 companies are included in the EU sanctions list against Russia.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russia. It also became known that due to sanctions in the next few years, Europe may face serious problems in meeting energy needs.