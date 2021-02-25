The European Union has extended sanctions against Belarus for a year. This is reported on the official website Of the EU Council.

It is clarified that restrictions against high-ranking Belarusian officials, as well as against companies and businessmen “benefiting from the regime” of President Alexander Lukashenko, will remain until February 28, 2022. The department recalled that to date, 88 individuals and seven enterprises have been included in the sanctions list.

Brussels has warned that it will continue to monitor developments in Belarus. “In addition, the EU will continue to support the Belarusian people in their legitimate pursuit of democracy, including by supporting civil society and independent media,” the statement says.

On December 17, the European Union approved the third package of sanctions against Belarus in connection with the “ongoing repression against civil society.” 29 new names and 7 enterprises were added to the sanctions list. Great Britain joined the new sanctions on December 18.