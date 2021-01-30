The bloc pointed out that the European mechanism that asks pharmaceutical companies in said community territory for an authorization to export vaccines to third countries, which began to take effect from this Saturday, will not apply between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In the abrupt escalation of the EU’s fight to secure vaccine supplies, Brussels had said it would activate clauses of the Northern Ireland Protocol to prevent drugs from crossing the open border between Ireland, a member of the bloc, and the British province.

But, in the face of the series of reactions unleashed in London, Belfast and Dublin, the EU published a statement before midnight this Friday, January 29, saying that it would guarantee that the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to keep the border open, does not be affected.

The bloc warned, however, that if vaccines and active substances are sent to third countries and outside the bloc, it would use “all the instruments at its disposal” to control it.

Against this, Ireland noted that the change of opinion of the EU is welcome, but that several lessons must be learned.

“The Protocol is not something to be manipulated lightly, it is an essential, hard-won commitment that protects peace and trade for many,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney noted on Twitter.

EU Com statement tonight confirming NI Protocol Art 16, safeguard clause, will not be triggered.

Welcome news, but lessons should be learned; the Protocol is not something to be tampered with lightly, it’s an essential, hard won compromise, protecting peace & trade for many. pic.twitter.com/QLKpfhR9Yt – Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2021

The original EU plan was intended to prevent the open border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland from acting as a back door for the supply of vaccines to the UK.

Amid the tensions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his concern to the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about the measure, while Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin spoke with both to try to find a solution.

In a tweet posted late on Friday, Von der Leyen said he had spoken to Johnson: “We agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities.”

Constructive talks with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tonight. We agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 29, 2021

Feeding the tension

The fastest mass vaccination campaign in history is stoking tensions around the world, as great powers buy doses in bulk and poorer nations try to navigate a mined financial and diplomatic field to collect the remaining supplies.

The EU, whose member states lag far behind Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States in the deployment of vaccines, is scrambling for supplies just as major pharmaceutical companies slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

Pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has been targeted after announcing since last week that it would not be able to deliver the promised vaccines to the EU in March, due to production problems at its plant in Belgium.

The company’s warning infuriated Brussels, which has demanded to know why they cannot divert supplies from its British plants, which have been producing millions of doses for UK citizens.

So far, the UK has its own supply chain by AstraZeneca, including its implementation in Northern Ireland, but it carries out import work for Pfizer vaccine from a factory on Belgian territory.

The European Commission agreed to a broader plan to control the bloc’s vaccine exports, including to British territory, arguing that it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

But the EU’s failed attempt to use the Northern Ireland Protocol led to rejection in that territory, so much so that even Prime Minister Arlene Foster described the move as an “incredible act of hostility.”

