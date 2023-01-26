Interview with Daniela Rondinelli, MEP who today joined the Socialists and Democrats, after having been an authoritative representative of the M5S until last summer

Fabrizio De Andrè would have said that today in the European Parliament someone made a choice “in a stubborn and opposite direction”. That person is Daniela Rondinelli, MEP, leader in Central Italy in 2019 of the M5S and a few hours ago joined the group of European Socialists and Democrats. A path that is not exactly obvious in this historical moment both with respect to the complex phase that the PSE has been experiencing since the beginning of December, and with respect to the complex transition that the Democratic Party is going through in Italy after the general elections.

Honorable Rondinelli, it certainly cannot be said that you love comfortable choices. And after all, her story says that, as an Italian writer would say, she goes where her heart takes her. And civil passion. Can you tell us about this courageous choice?

“It is true that both in my professional life and above all in the work I have done with the CISL for many years in Europe, my determination has always guided me to always make a coherent contribution to the protection of workers in the time of globalisation. And if I accepted the challenge of continuing that work in the European Parliament it was precisely because I wanted to continue that work in the institutions, trying to have an even greater impact on the future of women and men in Europe. That’s what I’ve done in these 4 years certainly sometimes by embracing counter-current battles but right for me because they defended people who deserve a dignified and rewarding job and life. Well, today I made a choice that lies entirely within this path and that doesn’t look at polls or surveys. For me, joining the Socialists and Democrats group means finding my home where discussion, dialogue and the sharing of proposals and ideas for a more social, supportive and resilient model of Europe can be practiced with respect to the great challenges we are called to face to give citizens, families, businesses and territories those answers and solutions that they ask of us even more after the start of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and all the crises they have generated”.

Indeed, Honorable Rondinelli, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the ecological transition and a Europe that has begun to become a little less synonymous with rigor and a little more home to Europeans, starting with the Next Generation Eu to get to the minimum wage directive of which we can tell you that she is one of the real mothers. What does it mean in this context and also with the battles of rupture that you have waged in recent years with the European Socialists?

“It is precisely on these battles and on this vision of Europe that I have tested in recent years and shared in recent months the harmony with the European Socialists. A Europe which does not forget the last and the disadvantaged, which does not underestimate the demographic emergency, which never raises walls at the borders, which is open and capable of guaranteeing security and prosperity, governing the changes and defending at any cost and with any means international law, self-determination and freedom of peoples, as with Ukraine. A leading Europe without ifs and buts in the fight against climate change and at the forefront of technological, digital and energy transformation, ensuring that these transitions leave no one behind. And for example, the European minimum wage that you mentioned is one of the turning points on which I have been able to appreciate an evolution of the European Socialists over time which I am now sure we will be able to concretely achieve together, starting with Italy, where even the President of Confindustria Bonomi is has recently come to recognize the priority also for companies of a radical change in the situation that is inconceivable for many workers. Here I have experienced first-hand how much more decisive and strong the battle that we will be able to fight together with the European Socialists will be in the coming months and years against inequality, widespread precariousness, the need to intervene to eliminate the growing imbalances in the labor market and in-work poverty , especially in defense of young people and women. And together again we will be able to bring the European Union out of the crises we are experiencing and make it more supportive, having the good of families, businesses, territories and quality work at heart, paying more attention to the needs of small and micro-enterprises, enhancing local traditions, culture and identities. Because to do all this you need a very strong vision and a modern reformist culture, which the European Socialists today guarantee even more than in the past and which are the real alternative to populist and extremist impulses, to intolerance and sovereignty, which are decisively in play on our Continent and in the world”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

