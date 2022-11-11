Europe: like a pair of tight pants, which if you try to close them make you sick

Already in elementary school, in the 60s, we were taught that it was necessary to have one country in common for all the inhabitants ofEurope. Obviously this led us to consider the opportunity to live in peace with the Germans, the French, etc. The notions also included knowing those people who had done their utmost to put a stone on the atrocities committed in the World War II, so that the future could be better than the past. The message of “love each other”, as far as I am concerned, then passed to the children, who are not malicious, this vision seemed very interesting.

Like many of you, I was lucky enough to see the birth ofEurope with many agreements (ECSC, EURATOM, etc.) and what made the difference and probably accelerated it was the fall of the Berlin Wall. Today after having themonetary union (not for all) the 27 countries that make up theEurope it seems that everyone in Europe is like wearing a pair of pants that are too tight and if you try to close them they hurt you.

Why am I saying this? In order not to go too far back in time, I would like to point out some events that have happened recently: France closes its doors for “migrants”, Germany it intertwines relationships of subjection with the Russia and with the ChinaL’Holland with the TTF market does not care about the price of gas because it has unforeseen billionaire revenues, the Luxembourg seems to have become a tax haven where even mutual funds find shelter in low taxation, the Spain silently he puts pieces on the European chessboard… I could go further, but I don’t want to offend common sense. The European Parliamenton “suggestion” of the Commissioners promulgates Directives And regulations which have very little to do with people’s daily lives.

Treaties are signed for everything, with certain deadlines, only to discover that there is no follow-up. My Master was right (who had done the War in Russia) who kept repeating Europe you will make it, but are we sure that something good will come out of it? Being optimistic does not mean being stupid, if you put yourself in a “good buzz” you can certainly change something. I remind all people of good will that good principles are the basis for founding or re-founding the future, if not ours at least for our generations. And the Europe I dreamed of?

Est modus in rebussunt certain denique fines – quo ultra citraque nequit consitere rectum – There is a just measure in things, there are just boundaries – beyond which the right thing cannot exist (Quinto Orazio Flacco).

