EU Eva’s survey: The recovery package divides Finns into two camps

EU support has risen slightly since last autumn.

Business delegation According to Eva’s survey, Finns are divided into two equal camps in their approach to the EU recovery package. Forty per cent of the respondents thought that Finland’s participation was in the country’s interests. 38% of respondents disagreed.

Among the governing parties, supporters of the center are the most negative, but supporters of other governing parties are on the clear side of the package. The most positive are supporters of the Greens, with 74 per cent supporting the recovery package. 43 percent of downtown residents on this line.

In opposition to the Coalition Party, 40 per cent of respondents support the recovery package, but 43 per cent oppose it. In other opposition parties, support for Finland’s participation in the package was very limited.

The views on the recovery package are almost the same as in Eva’s fall survey. Among downtowners, support for the package has declined since the fall.

At the same time, Eva also clarified the general view of Finns about EU membership. Finns’ support for the EU has increased slightly since last autumn, although the controversy over the recovery package has continued.

About the respondents 54 per cent have a positive view of Finland’s EU membership and 20 per cent a negative one. Just over a quarter are neutral.

“The majority of Finns appreciate the EU, but would not like it to change. Follow-up measurements of Eva’s value and attitude surveys show that citizens have constantly alienated both the consolidation and fragmentation of the Union and wished the EU mainly continuity, stability and focus on the free movement of people, goods, capital and services that Finland and Finns gained. ” , sums up Eva’s research manager Ilkka Haavisto in the bulletin.

The euro also receives the support of the majority of Finns. Just over half, 51 per cent, believe that Finland benefits from membership in the monetary union. Just over a fifth, 22 per cent, consider it a burden on Finland.

If EU membership were voted on today, 61% would vote in favor and 25% against.

The survey, conducted by the Economic Survey, is based on 2,059 human responses collected in an Internet panel at the turn of March-April. The margin of error is 2-3 percentage points in its direction.