The European Commission is examining the possibility of opening an infringement procedure against Poland for the “zones without LGBT ideology” decreed by some local authorities, which have already led Brussels to refuse them subsidies. This was announced by European sources cited by AFP.

The Commission, as guardian of the treaties, can initiate infringement proceedings against a country in the event of a violation of EU law. The process, which involves several stages and can last several years, can lead to a referral to the EU Court of Justice and even fines.

Since 2019, around 100 local authorities in Poland have adopted a resolution on “anti-LGBT ideology” or a “charter of family rights”. They represent about a third of the territory of Poland and are found mainly in the south-east and east of the country, traditionally very Catholic.

The decisions taken led the European Commission in July 2020 to deprive some of these municipalities of subsidies as part of a twinning program. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called them “areas without humanity” that “have no place” in the EU, during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament in September 2020.

On 11 March, the European Parliament declared the European Union an “LGBTIQ zone of freedom”: a measure that aims to protect gay, lesbian, transgender, intersex and queer communities and to counteract the anti-LGBTIQ policies of some member states , like Poland or Hungary. In the first country, more than 100 municipalities have declared themselves “LGBT-free zones” since 2019.

The resolution passed with the favorable vote of 492 members of Parliament, 141 against and 46 abstentions. They voted against the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia MEPs. The document says that “LGBTIQ rights are human rights” and opposes “the growing hate speech by public authorities and elected officials”.

The document does not just explicitly refer to Poland and Hungary, but also other discriminatory laws and practices in place in the 27 Member States.

“Although LGBTIQ people in Poland face systematic discrimination, this is a widespread problem in the EU, where little or no progress has been made in alleviating harassment and persistent discrimination,” the text reads. approved by the European Parliament. Only two EU states – Malta and Germany – have passed laws banning “conversion therapies”, pseudoscientific practices want to change people’s sexual orientation