EU | Eva Kaili broke the silence about the corruption investigation – according to the lawyer, the deputy speaker “feels that he has been betrayed”

According to the lawyer, Eva Kaili, who served as the deputy speaker of the EU Parliament, is innocent and feels that she has been betrayed.

Kaili was suspended from his duties and powers as deputy speaker last week, shortly after he was arrested by Belgian police as part of a corruption investigation. On Tuesday, the leaders of the political groups in the EU Parliament unanimously decided that they want to relieve Kail of his duties.

Kaili’s lawyer tells AFP that Kaili did not know about the existence of the money found in her apartment. According to the lawyer, Kaili is innocent. The lawyer denies that Kaili received bribes from Qatar and calls the claims false rumours.

“I spoke with Mrs. Kail today and she broke her silence,” Kail’s lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos tells Reuters.

According to Dimitrakopoulos, Kaili has expressed his point of view on the actions of his EU colleagues.

“He feels betrayed when they make him look like he has personal business with Qatar and when they insinuate that he accepts bribes,” the lawyer says.

Belgian according to a legal source, the police found 150,000 euros in Kaili’s home. Kaili, who was arrested by the police, has been linked to suspicions that the Gulf state paid bribes to influence EU policy. According to legal sources, it would be Qatar, which is hosting the soccer World Cup.

According to Dimitrakopoulos, the European Parliament would have approved Kail’s visit to Qatar. He also emphasizes that Kaili herself did not decide to visit Qatar, but it was the European Parliament’s decision.

Speaker of the Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Monday that the Bureau had asked the Commission to suspend the preparation of the visa waiver program for Qatar and Kuwait.