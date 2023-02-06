EU | Europe Minister Tuppurainen: There are “a gratifying number of member states opposed to the increase in state subsidies”

It is feared that the Commission’s proposal will lead to EU member states competing with each other to see who supports the most. Finland opposes subsidizing companies’ production.

Brussels

European Minister Titti Tuppurainen (sd) estimates that several other EU member states, along with Finland, are opposed to changing the state aid rules so that support could be given more widely than at present also in the production phase of companies.

Now production support for large companies can be given in the least developed EU regions. Otherwise, production support has not been allowed, but the support can be directed, for example, to the research and product development phase.

The EU Commission has proposed to member states that support rules be temporarily relaxed when it comes to investments in the green transition. The EU is trying to respond to the US IRA legislative package, whose subsidies are feared to attract EU companies to the US.

“The EU must be careful not to jump to conclusions that could be disastrous for the EU. The end result may be that the member countries start competing with each other with state subsidies,” Tuppurainen said on Monday before the meeting of European ministers in Brussels.

“There are many places of danger here that must be avoided by careful evaluation and influence with like-minded countries.”

Tuppurainen according to him, there are “delightfully many” like-minded people.

“For example, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and many other internal market countries that see the need to find common rules for the use of state subsidies. If government subsidies are to be inflated, the countries with a lot of national funds will benefit from it. Big countries use these tools the most, and it would be very harmful for small countries.”

Big countries mainly mean France and Germany. On the other hand, Italy, for example, reacts negatively to the change in support rules, mainly because its state finances do not have the same flexibility as France and Germany.

According to Tuppurainen, supporting production would be a fundamental change in the EU internal market.

Finland supports the simplification of subsidies, for example shortening long processing times. As part of the amendment to the subsidy rules, the Commission proposes that the threshold for advance notification of subsidies be increased.

State subsidies in the EU have been in turmoil for several years. The Commission relaxed the rules the first time because of the corona pandemic and the second time because of the Russian attack.

The result has been subsidies worth billions for companies: more than 940 billion euros due to the pandemic. Due to the Russian war of aggression, the member countries have so far accepted more than 670 billion euros in government subsidies, but this is only a preliminary amount.

The Commission has exclusive jurisdiction over state aid, which means it can decide on a rule change quickly.

European ministers are preparing an extra EU summit at the end of the week, whose agenda includes state subsidies and EU competitiveness and immigration. According to Tuppurainen, the meeting will give guidelines to the commission, and the actual guidelines will remain at the next summit in March.

The change in state aid rules is related to the Commission’s communication on green industrial policy. One of its goals is also a separate grant-giving fund, the sovereignty fund. Finland opposes that too, at least if the fund is to be capitalized with new funds.

“We have to find our own answers to US policy, but they must be based on our own competitiveness factors and not on the kind of state support policy that leads to the breakdown of the internal market and would drive us down the road to trade wars with the US.”