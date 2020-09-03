EU EU strongly condemns Navalny poisoning – Official sources say the time for possible sanctions is not yet and Russia’s role as investigator of the case worries

The poisoning of the Scripals in Britain quickly led to the expulsion of diplomats from EU countries and later to sanctions against military intelligence officers. “If we talk about sanctions, we need concrete evidence and it is legal,” says Finnish Ambassador Hanna Lehtinen.

European Union decision-makers have condemned harshly and on a broad front by a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning with the novitchok neurotoxin reported by the German authorities on Wednesday.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter the poisoning was “a despicable and cowardly act – once again”. He held the culprits accountable.

The act was also condemned, for example, by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Director of External Relations Josep Borrell and leading politicians from many member states.

German Foreign Minister of the EU Presidency Heiko Maas stated last week that if the backgrounds of the poisoning point to a Russian state actor, Germany would be prepared to impose diplomatic sanctions on Russia. This has also been referred to by the Chancellor Angela Merkel.

HS: n EU officials interviewed say poisoning has shocked policymakers in all EU countries. Now the pressure is hard to pass judgment on behalf of the 27 member states together, and possible sanctions are being discussed behind the scenes.

However, there is room for possible sanctions. The poisoning was first discussed at EU level at the Political and Security Committee in Cops on Thursday. To the Finnish Cops Ambassador who participated in the meeting Hanna Lehtinen according to many in attendance described what happened as “shocking”.

“However, no sanctions or concrete measures have yet been discussed… If we talk about sanctions, we need concrete evidence and that is legal,” Lehtinen said.

If sanctions get in the way, EU countries are expected to join them quite easily.

“It’s hard to see any country going to slip off the common front,” said an EU official who did not want his name made public.

As a precedent when considering the reactions, there is the case of the poisoned Skripalis in Britain, where Russian agents were considered to have poisoned a former Russian double agent; Sergei Skripalin and this Juliadaughter’s novitchok neurotoxin in Salisbury, UK in March 2018.

Britain, which was still part of the EU at the time, expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Twenty other EU countries, including Finland, expelled Russian diplomats. The United States deported 60 Russians. In return, Russia expelled Western diplomats, including one Finn.

Deportations began fairly soon after the poisoning incident. The justification was that Russia was “most likely” to blame for the Salisbury attack and that there was no other credible explanation, as formulated in the EU summit conclusions a couple of weeks after the attack.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.­

In the EU half a year after the poisoning of the Skripalis, a new system of sanctions was adopted to combat the use and proliferation of chemical weapons. The poisoning of the Scripals was the first time a chemical weapon was used in Europe since World War II.

Pretty soon after the creation of the new sanctions regime, the EU imposed sanctions on nine individuals and one community in Russia and Syria in January 2019. In connection with the scrapies, the EU imposed sanctions on two GRU officers and a GRU chief and deputy chief of the Russian military intelligence. Sanctions meant travel bans and the freezing of funds.

In the case of the Scripals, the situation was clearer than in the Navalny case, as the poisoning was being investigated by the British authorities on their own soil. Now Russia should be responsible for the investigation, so it is up to Russia to identify the poisoning of Navalny on 20 August and the perpetrators.

EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said at a news conference on Thursday that the EU cannot yet take a position on possible sanctions because Russia has not even launched an investigation into the Navalny poisoning.

“At this stage, there is no ongoing investigation into who is responsible for the act… it is difficult to talk about punishment when [tekijä] is not known, ”Stano said.

Stano did not want to directly answer the question of whether the EU relies on a possible Russian criminal investigation. However, he listed three previously killed Russians whose cases have not yet been reliably understood: Anna Politkovskaya (2006), lawyer Sergei Magnitsky (2009) and an opposition politician Boris Nemtsov (2015).

Even if Russia does nothing to investigate the matter, the EU may still end up imposing sanctions. EU decisions are not directly dependent on possible criminal investigations by the Russian authorities or the Syrian authorities.

EU the joint action is clarified by the fact that Navalnyi is being hospitalized in Germany, which was confirmed by the authorities as the victim of a novitchok attack. Germany is the most influential country in the EU and, coincidentally, is currently holding the EU Presidency.

“Now it is worth following Germany’s actions. Merkel’s voice weights were really loud yesterday, ”the EU official said.

Merkel said only Russia can answer the heavy questions now in the air and “the world is waiting for answers”.

In addition to joint EU action, Germany wants to respond with a common voice from the military alliance NATO.

Prior to possible sanctions, the next strongest EU action would be a statement issued on behalf of all member states condemning the poisoning of Navalny.

In recent years, EU countries have been one-inch over sanctions against Russia in connection with the conquest of Crimea and the 2014 war in eastern Ukraine.

There has been little discussion about lifting sanctions, although some EU countries, such as Italy and France, have occasionally called for a relaxation of sanctions. Sanctions are routinely renewed every 6 to 12 months.