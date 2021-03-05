EU EU recovery package not yet resolved in Committee on Constitutional Affairs – delays due to exceptional circumstances

The opinion has been awaited with interest, as the solution will determine how easy it will be for the government to get parliamentary approval for the recovery package, which is fiercely opposed by the opposition.

Parliamentary the Committee on Constitutional Affairs did not complete its deliberations on the EU recovery package this week.

Handling has been nearing completion and a solution is expected in the near future.

At its meeting on Friday, the committee decided to change its working methods during the worsening phase of the coronary pandemic so that attendance meetings deal only with necessary and urgent decisions in accordance with the new policy of the President’s work on exceptional circumstances.

This means that treatment for the recovery tool will not be continued until at least next week.

The key question in the committee’s weighing is whether the participation of the EU’s 750 billion in emergency funding means a significant transfer of competences to the EU from the point of view of Finland’s sovereignty.

If that were the case, the decision on own resources would have to be approved by a plenary session of Parliament by a majority of at least two-thirds. The government’s own votes would not be enough for that, and we should try to draw votes from the opposition, where the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats in particular have been very critical of the package.

In the recovery package The EU authorizes the Commission to borrow up to € 750 billion on the financial markets, of which € 390 billion will be provided to Member States in the form of grants. The maximum amount of EU loans is € 360 billion.