EU | EU leaders want to improve the control of external borders – the financing of fences also came up in the discussion

Brussels

in Brussels The EU summit held on the night between Thursday and Friday had a long discussion about migration and the ability of EU countries to compete against the United States and China.

Migration is the responsibility of the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marini (sd) according to a topic that does not leave the summits’ tables.

“We discussed external border issues and the needs that we have seen over the years, for example in terms of hybrid influence. Borders and people are used as its instruments.”

In the migration movement, the member states focused on how the external border control of the EU countries, the registration of immigrants and the possible returns of immigrants to their countries of origin could be made to work better than at present.

Now there is a dispute between the countries about this. For example, Mediterranean countries, where a large number of migrants arrive first, feel that they are carrying an unreasonable burden. The transit and destination countries of the migrants, on the other hand, blame the front-line countries for the fact that the external border control is leaking and the registration of the arrivals is not working as it should.

Corona since then, the number of migrants has grown rapidly and is starting to approach the figures of 2015. Among others, Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands are suffering when the reception centers are overcrowded with immigrants who have arrived in the EU without permission.

According to the Commission’s data, more than 920,000 asylum applications were made in the EU region by the end of last year, which was an increase of more than 40 percent from the previous year. 61 percent of the applicants did not need international protection, i.e. were not entitled to asylum.

Some countries would like to use EU funds to build fences on the borders. The EU Commission has not agreed to finance physical barriers, but has emphasized that the funds are intended for improving supervision and technical equipment.

According to the final conclusions of the meeting, the Commission is urged to finance actions that directly contribute to the control of the EU’s external borders. If you want, you can interpret this to mean authentic.

The returns of people who entered the country on the wrong grounds to their countries of origin also do not currently work.

The purpose of the EU is to pressure the countries of origin into return agreements primarily with good, but also with bad if necessary. If the country did not agree to the returns, the possibility for its citizens to get a visa to the EU area would be tightened.

The Finnish summit delegation is leaving the Europa building the night before Friday. On the left is Sanna Marin’s assistant Saara Pokki, on the right is European Minister Tytti Tuppurainen (sd).

In the economic discussion among other things, Finland wanted strict conclusions about how the member states want the Commission to outline state aid policy. According to Marin, the precise limitation and limited duration of the subsidies is included in the final conclusions of the meeting.

In the summer, the United States enacted the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act), a piece of legislation that supports the green transition and includes citizenship requirements. It supports production in the United States with, among other things, tax breaks, and now the EU is countering it by loosening its own state aid rules.

The Commission has exclusive competence in state aid, and it is expected that it will implement the new rules in the near future.

Germany and France are the most eager to respond to the IRA so that the EU countries would be able to give more generous state support to their companies than at present. Most of the other member states fear that this will lead to state aid competition and the breakdown of the EU’s internal market.

The Finnish government formulated a position according to which Finland sees no need for a fundamental change in state support policy because of the IRA. According to Finland, the first thing to do is analyze and make impact assessments and also continue negotiations with the United States on the application of the IRA.

Finland has a particularly negative attitude towards the fact that companies’ production investment subsidies should be distributed more freely than at present.

The discussion on new financial instruments, mainly the sovereignty fund put forward by the Commission, will continue at the March and June summits. It would be intended for countries that, like Germany and France, cannot afford very generous state subsidies in their state finances.

On Thursday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and European Council President Charles Michel walked through the media room of the Council for their joint press conference.

of the EU summit the highlight was the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky stay. Zelenskyi arrived at the summit on Thursday afternoon after first speaking in the EU Parliament.

“It was important that we had a joint meeting. It means a lot on such an unfortunate anniversary of the war,” said Marin.

Zelenskyi stayed there much longer than was previously assumed, because after the summit discussion, he had several more discussions in small groups.

Sanna Marin also participated in such a meeting. In addition to Finland, the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Slovakia were in the same group.

“We mainly talked about armed support and Ukraine’s future prospects in the EU. I described how Finland has supported, and told about the future decisions that Finland is ready to make.”

According to Marin, Finland has information about what kind of armament Ukraine needs. Finland supports the acceleration of European defense material production in order to increase support for Ukraine and also to increase European defense capability.

According to Marin, the discussion about sending even heavier equipment to Ukraine will continue in the coming weeks, for example with regard to fighter jets.

Marin said that nothing is cut off in aid to Ukraine, not even fighter jets.

“I am not taking a line here on possible future donations from Finland. Finland is an external border country and a border neighbor of Russia, and we have to take that into account in all our decisions. I also told President Zelensky this. He very well understands what kind of neighbor Russia is, and certainly Finland’s position as well. In general, at the European level, we must be able to discuss together what kind of weaponry we will deliver to Ukraine.”

To Zelensky after departure, the actual summit meeting of the EU countries only started about nine hours behind schedule. President of the European Council Charles Michel in addition to dragging the meeting into such confusion that the delegations of the member countries were on the verge of a nervous breakdown as the evening progressed.

At the summit, time is spent refining the wording of the final conclusions of the meeting so that they are suitable for all member countries. Michel brought all the open wordings to the table at once, instead of the EU leaders progressing one issue at a time.