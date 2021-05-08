EU EU leaders call for lifting of export bans on coronary vaccines – Some EU countries donate vaccines

EU leaders are calling for the lifting of restrictions on vaccine exports, especially from the United States and Britain.

Brussels

European on Saturday, union leaders called for the lifting of restrictions on vaccine exports to make it easier to get coronary vaccines around the world. EU leaders have gathered in Porto, Portugal for a two-day meeting.

The message was aimed specifically at the United States and Britain.

“We have produced 400 million vaccines in the EU, of which 200 million have been exported to 90 countries. We urge others to do the same, as it is the best way to alleviate the vaccine shortage in the near future, ”said the President of the Commission. Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference after the meeting.

Also President of the European Council Charles Michel appealed to “European partners” to facilitate vaccine exports.

The United States and Britain have used the vaccines they produce on the domestic market. The EU has its own export restriction mechanism, where each batch of vaccine is subject to authorization.

United States surprised the EU earlier this week by demanding that vaccine patents be released. After Friday’s dinner debate, EU leaders supported opening the debate, but stressed the priority of increasing production.

The Prime Minister of Finland, who participated in the meeting Sanna Marinin (sd) says the debate on patents continues.

“I stressed the importance of getting the entire world’s population vaccinated comprehensively. We need to be open about the debate on patent transparency and together we need to be able to show global solidarity as well, ”Marin said after the meeting.

“In the short term, opening patents is not the solution to make everything blissful. We are ready to discuss when there is a concrete proposal on the table, ”said Michel President of the European Council.

EU leaders The meeting was followed on Saturday by an EU-India summit attended by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi participated in a video connection.

India, which is suffering from a very bad corona situation, has been one of the most prominent advocates of patent liberalization.

The global availability of coronary vaccines is weak, and vaccination, especially in developing countries, has hardly begun.

Covax, a collaborative project for equal distribution of vaccines, has been in trouble. The Covax project, run by international vaccine organizations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF), has aimed to vaccinate 20% of the world’s population.

Covax’s goal was to distribute two billion doses of vaccine by the end of the year, but to date, 121 million vaccines have been distributed to 54 countries.

Covax has relied heavily on vaccine production in India, for example. However, India has restricted vaccine exports as its own disease situation worsens.

Unicef ​​Deputy Secretary-General Charlotte Petri Gornitzka criticized In an interview with HS rich countries from ‘vaccotenationalism’.

“Some countries have acquired more doses of vaccine than they need to vaccinate their entire populations. These countries should lend or donate their extra vaccines to Covax, who will target them more equally everywhere, ”Gornitzka said.

European the Union has donated vaccines through Covax. The Union is also trying to build its own mechanism for donating and reselling vaccines. One of the difficulties has been clarifying the responsibilities for possible side effects. A separate fund has been built in Covax for possible damages.

Von der Leyen said on Friday that the EU is sending 600,000 doses of vaccine to the Western Balkans and is planning to export the same amount of vaccines to the Eastern Partnership countries. These countries include, for example, Ukraine.

Individual EU countries have reported donating vaccines. Sweden, for example, has said it plans to donate one million Astra Zeneca vaccines via Covax to India.

Vaccine donations have been reported by Romania, France and Austria. In addition to Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Poland are planning donations.

Prime Minister Marin did not comment on whether Finland intends to donate corona vaccines. Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was previously reported to HSthat Finland has not decided what to do with any surplus Astra Zeneca vaccines.