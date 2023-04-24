EU | EU foreign ministers meet, in addition to the situation in Sudan, the munitions promised to Ukraine come up for discussion

France’s demand for European production of munitions has run into difficulties as the defense industry’s order books are full.

Brussels

of Sudan the escalation of the situation with evacuations and EU countries’ procurement of ammunition for Ukraine will play a major role in the EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday in Luxembourg.

From Finland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Supply will participate in the meeting Pekka Haavisto (green).

Head of the European Union’s external relations Josep Borrell said on Sunday evening that he had spoken with both sides of the Sudanese conflict and called for a ceasefire.

Haavisto said when he came to the meeting in Luxembourg that Europe must take a more political role in the solution of the Sudan crisis and persuade the parties to a ceasefire. According to him, the fear is that the crisis will spread to Sudan’s neighboring countries and may lead to people having to flee from the fighting.

Several countries evacuated their citizens from Sudan on Sunday. The first Finns were also brought outside the country’s borders on Sunday, and Haavisto, who arrived at the meeting on Monday, characterized the situation as good. According to him, “almost all” Finns have been evacuated.

German Foreign Minister Annelena Baerbock is skipping the foreign affairs meeting to focus on leading the evacuation operation, according to the online magazine Politico.

Foreign ministers decided at their previous meeting at the end of March to increase ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, which is fighting against the Russian invasion. The promise was that one million 155-millimeter shells would go to Ukraine within a year.

The EU countries agreed to proceed in stages: first they deliver ammunition from their own stockpiles, after which the second stage begins, when the countries replenish their own stockpiles and continue deliveries to Ukraine. At the time, France insisted that the production of this second phase must be European or Norwegian and not bought from outside Europe. Greece and Cyprus have also supported the European demand.

However, France’s demand has encountered difficulties, as the order books of European ammunition production are full, and almost all orders within the industry are going outside Europe. If a new order is placed now, it will take a year and a half to be delivered.

Ukraine needs ammunition on a faster schedule. The country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter last week that the EU’s inability to deliver ammunition is frustrating and that Ukraine’s inaction is costing lives. Kuleba participates in the meeting of foreign ministers via video link.

Ukrainian the situation is widely presented at the meeting anyway. The foreign ministers will receive an overview of the EUMAM operation, i.e. the training of Ukrainian troops in EU countries. In addition, they discuss the EU’s upcoming eleventh sanctions package and holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

A few countries have demanded that the nuclear power cooperation with the Russian Rosatom be sanctioned, but it will not go through. Sanctions require a unanimous decision by the member states, and once again at least Hungary is against the hara. Rosatom is involved in the expansion of the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant.

EU countries are starting to have difficulty finding new products on the embargo list that the countries could reach a consensus on. Now we are trying to focus on evading sanctions.

The foreign ministers are also considering that the EU would extend the sanctions to Moldova, where persons who incited internal unrest in the country would be put on the sanctions list.

Foreign ministers China is also on the agenda. France is expected to explain its country’s president Emmanuel Macron speeches after a recent visit to China.

Several EU countries were surprised by Macron’s interview, in which he hoped that Europe would reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid getting involved in the conflict between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan. The foreign ministers are considering how the EU would be better able to speak with one voice with China than at present.

China’s ambassador to France added fuel to the China debate Lu Shayen from a television interview on Friday, in which he questioned the status of countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union as sovereign states. Due to the interview, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have invited the Chinese ambassadors working in their countries for an interview.