EU | EU energy ministers finally agree on the gas price ceiling

The ceiling will be 180 euros. In advance, Finland was worried about the ceiling set too low, which could divert gas to other than the EU market.

Brussels

European On Monday, after several attempts, the ministers in charge of energy affairs in the Union came to an agreement on the price ceiling to be set for natural gas.

According to information from the Reuters news agency, the ceiling will be 180 euros per megawatt hour.

The price cap mechanism comes into effect if the gas price exceeds this level for three consecutive days.

There were strong differences of opinion among the EU countries about the appropriate level of the ceiling. Those who pushed for a lower price ceiling started at 160 euros per megawatt hour, while some countries would have kept the ceiling high at 220 euros. The commission’s original proposal was 275 euros/Mwh.

The price ceiling applies to the derivative price of the nearest month on the TTF gas derivatives exchange. The TTF price in question is a general reference price for gas.

On the matter it is also important for Finland, which replaces the pipeline gas from Russia with the soon-to-be-commissioned LNG terminal vessel. The vessel enables the import of liquefied natural gas.

“If the price ceiling is set too low, there is a serious risk that lng gas will be diverted to markets where the price obtained for it is higher. In this case, the availability of gas to Finland could be jeopardized, which could also lead to a shortage of electricity,” states the Government’s background memorandum.

The memo was made for the extraordinary meeting of energy ministers a week ago. It ended without a decision on the price cap.

Last week’s EU summit strongly appealed to the member states to create a “temporary correction mechanism for the gas market”, i.e. a price ceiling.

Lower those pushing for a price ceiling hope that it will have a proper effect on gas prices and consumers’ final bill. Countries wanting a higher ceiling thought that cutting price spikes would be enough.

Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria have been on the side of the higher ceiling. They fear the same thing as Finland: supply disruptions and gas ending up in countries that are ready to pay a higher price than the price ceiling.

“Since the price ceiling presented now is limited to TTF’s monthly products and its duration is temporary, the harmful market effects can be expected to be limited and tolerable”, the Finnish government’s memo assesses.