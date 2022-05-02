EU EU energy ministers do not want to bow to Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles – Lintilä says gas cut is a “serious place” for Finland

Ministers met at an emergency meeting after Russia cut off gas from Poland and Bulgaria that refused to pay ruble payments.

Brussels

Of the European Union energy ministers do not want to bow to Russia’s demand to pay for natural gas in rubles. As a result, Finland and other countries are preparing to cut off gas supplies in the coming weeks. Ministers met in an extraordinary emergency meeting in Brussels.

Finland was represented at the meeting by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle). According to Lintilä, the ministers had a unified view.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week when companies in those countries refused to pay gas bills in rubles. Finland is preparing to cut off gas supplies in late May, as there are no plans to accept Russia’s demand.

“There is a clear policy on the part of the government that Finnish companies do not use the ruble but follow a common EU line and pay for gas in accordance with current agreements,” Lintilä said after the meeting.

“Approximately rapid gas outages would have a significant impact on us, both in terms of industrial operations and jobs. Yes, this is a serious place for us. ”

According to Lintilä, the government is preparing to secure gas supplies by leasing a floating gas storage vessel together with Estonia.

In Russia In early April, a regulation came into force requiring European gas buyers to open two accounts with the Russian Gazprombank, one in euros and one in rubles. The companies will pay the gas bill in the old way in euros, as most companies have originally agreed to in their contracts.

Gazprombank will then handle the currency exchange and transfer the money to the ruble account. According to the Russian interpretation, the payment was made only when it arrived in the ruble account.

This is not accepted by the EU Commission, as the payment is in the possession of the Central Bank of Russia before being converted into rubles, and no transactions are allowed with the Central Bank due to sanctions.

According to the Commission, it is the responsibility of Member States to instruct companies purchasing gas to comply with sanctions.

EU Energy Commissioner attending the meeting Kadri Simson told Reuters that the Commission has no information on whether any of the EU energy companies have agreed to ruble payments.

According to Lintilä, there is no binding legislation in Finland that could prevent companies from paying in rubles. However, he said it would be a “relatively difficult situation” for a gas-buying company to take decisions that run counter to the government’s position and EU sanctions.

According to Lintilä, further guidance is coming from the Commission to clarify the discrepancy that may be possible according to Lintilä: that companies open accounts and use the ruble payment.

Finland In its view, gas transactions must comply in all respects with the existing agreements concluded by the companies, which also specify the currency.

Failure by the other party to do so will constitute a breach of contract. In Finland’s view, it is important that EU countries work together.

The ministers also discussed a legislative proposal on security of gas supply and voluntary joint procurement of gas and filling of gas stocks. Finland has taken a positive view of the Commission’s proposal for a regulation on gas stocks.

In the EU At the same time, new sanctions are being pending against Russia, especially in connection with the oil trade. The ministerial meeting focused on ruble payments, sanctions were not discussed.

The Commission reviewed the sanctions with Member States ‘representatives over the weekend and will be on the agenda at a meeting of Member States’ ambassadors on Wednesday. The decision can take several days. This is the EU’s sixth package of sanctions, which includes not only oil but also more personal sanctions and designated companies.

