EU | EU court: Poland’s judicial reform violates EU law

The judgment was given due to the actions of the Polish Constitutional Court, which Poland has used to influence the denial of the primacy of EU law.

5.6. 18:49 | Updated 5.6. 20:11

European The European Court of Justice decided on Monday that the guidelines of the Polish Constitutional Court violate EU legislation. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

The judgment was given due to the actions of the Polish Constitutional Court, which Poland has used to influence the denial of the primacy of EU law.

“According to the court, the legal reform that entered into force in Poland in 2019 weakens the independence and impartiality of judges,” the Luxembourg-based EU court stated in its ruling.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders took a fresh stance on the verdict.

“This is an important day for the restoration of Poland’s independent right,” Reynders said on Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

Reynders continued to hope that the Polish authorities would actually comply with the sentence.

European the Commission started legal proceedings against Poland at the Court of Justice of the European Union in mid-February.

Polish conservatives have argued with Brussels about whether the country complies with EU legislation, especially with regard to the judiciary.

In 2021, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to pay a fine of €1 million a day for refusing to freeze its controversial Supreme Court Disciplinary Division.

In the same year, the Polish Constitutional Court stated in two decisions that not all articles of the EU treaties were compatible with the Polish constitution. At that time, the Constitutional Court ruled that all decisions of the European Court of Justice related to the reform of the Polish judiciary are against the country’s constitution.