EU EU countries condemn Navalny assassination attempt and threaten Russia with possible sanctions – a sharp statement honed in 27 capitals was made exceptionally quickly

September 4, 2020
EU countries are urging Russia to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). “[Tekijöiden] impunity must not be and will not be accepted, ”the EU countries said.

European the member states of the union condemn “the strongest possible” Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin assassination attempt on the novitchok neurotoxin, EU countries said in a joint statement on Thursday night.

In the name of all 27 EU countries in the opinion Russia will be threatened with possible sanctions if it refuses to investigate properly and in an internationally acceptable manner the poisoning of Navalny on 20 August.

“[Tekijöiden] impunity must not be and will not be accepted, ”states in a stern and exceptionally swift opinion.

EU countries are calling for internationally supervised investigations into poisoning and are urging Russia to cooperate with the OPCW.

“The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable under any circumstances. Their use is a serious violation of international law and international human rights standards, ”the statement said.

Diplomatic sources the text of the EU joint statement was drafted exceptionally quickly. Its wording was to be adopted in the capital of every EU country during Thursday night.

Germany said on Wednesday that the Navalny assassination attempt used the novitchok neurotoxin. The same poison was used in March 2018 in the case of the Skripals poisoned in Britain, which was mentioned separately in the statement.

The EU considered at the time that Russian agents were poisoning a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripalin and this Juliadaughter’s novitchok neurotoxin in Salisbury, UK.

At that time, EU countries expelled a total of dozens of Russian diplomats soon after the poisoning, to which Russia responded by expelling EU diplomats.

A new system of sanctions was subsequently adopted in the EU to combat the use and proliferation of chemical weapons. The poisoning of the Scripals was the first time a chemical weapon was used in Europe since World War II.

Pretty soon after the creation of the new sanctions regime, the EU imposed sanctions on nine individuals and one community in Russia and Syria in January 2019. In connection with the scrapies, the EU imposed sanctions on two GRU officers and a GRU chief and deputy chief of the Russian military intelligence. Sanctions meant travel bans and the freezing of funds.

