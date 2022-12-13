EU | EU countries agree on the cut of Hungary’s budget money, support for Ukraine was also confirmed

Hungary will lose less of its cohesion money than originally planned. The country’s recovery plan was approved, but it also has conditions for funding.

Brussels

EU countries the ambassadors agreed late on Monday evening as one package on the open issues, which Hungary has struggled against.

Ukraine will receive the promised support of 18 billion euros. In addition, the countries decided on a 15 percent minimum tax level for large companies.

At the same time, it was agreed that 6.3 billion euros will be cut from the cohesion funding Hungary receives from the EU due to Hungary’s violations of the rule of law.

From Hungary was about to miss out on 7.5 billion euros in cohesion funds. The amount was cut as a kind of concession.

Hungary promised to make several reforms to meet EU conditions, but the implementation of all these reforms has not progressed fast enough. However, some have moved forward, and this was taken into account in the cohesion money cut.

Hungary received approval for the stimulus funding available through the EU’s recovery instrument, but even this money is conditional on Hungary implementing the reforms it promised.

The EU presidency, the Czech Republic, announced the release of the decision amount on the messaging service Twitter. In this way, the member states got the difficult decisions out of the way before the EU summit on Thursday. However, they still have to be approved in the so-called written procedure of the member countries.

Some of the EU member states previously wanted a new assessment of the situation in Hungary from the EU Commission, apparently because it was feared that Hungary’s freeze would prevent or seriously delay Ukraine’s important EUR 18 billion aid.

Hungary had promised to make a total of 17 reforms to fix the issue by November 19. According to the commission, not enough progress had been made in the reforms up to that point.

The commission stuck to its original assessment that the implementation of the reforms is only halfway through.

The decision on cohesion funds is temporary, and member states can change it on the Commission’s proposal without Hungary losing its funds for good, if the country’s rule of law situation improves in the next two years.