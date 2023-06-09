EU | EU countries agree on immigration and asylum reform

The agreement was signed by a qualified majority of the member states, Poland and Hungary voted against.

Brussels

European the member states of the union have reached an agreement on the immigration and asylum policy reform that has been pending since 2020.

The historic agreement was reached at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Luxembourg after a long day of negotiations. The Swedish Presidency announced this on Twitter.

Member countries voted on the matter twice. The first time, the reform would have already passed with a narrow majority of the member states. However, the country holding the presidency continued the negotiations in order to get behind it as many countries as possible.

In the end, Poland and Hungary voted against the reform. Bulgaria, Malta, Slovakia and Lithuania abstained.

Minister of the Interior of the Ministry of Transport Krista Mikkonen (vihr) did not participate in the meeting, but an official representation from Finland was present.

Next, the member states, the EU Parliament and the EU Commission will negotiate the details of the reform before it becomes binding legislation for the member states.

In reformation the intention was to create a joint responsibility or solidarity mechanism binding all member countries for those situations when migration grows unexpectedly fast.

In addition, the EU wants to create common procedures binding on all member states on how to act when an asylum seeker enters the EU. The alternatives are the normal asylum procedure or the so-called border procedure, which will become mandatory for all member countries.

In Finland, the border procedure has not been used, because so far it has been a voluntary practice. Finland is also now preparing to apply it mandatorily.

The applicant is subject to the border procedure if he is considered to be a security risk, if he has given misleading information about his situation, or if he comes from a country with a protection percentage of less than 20, i.e. whose citizens have rarely been granted asylum by EU countries.

Border procedure would happen in an accelerated manner, within a 12-week deadline. However, it is not clear how all member countries are able to organize such a demanding fast lane, where applicants would receive a fair treatment.

Germany insisted that the minors would not be subjected to an accelerated procedure. The request did not go through. Some countries are afraid that this would inspire them to send minors alone on, for example, dangerous Mediterranean crossings in the hope that it would lead to asylum and family reunification.

The return of asylum seekers back to their country of origin should also be accelerated, within 12 weeks, but the practical problem is that returns to all countries of origin do not work at the moment either.

The member states had a dispute about which countries are classified as safe third countries, from which applicants can be returned.

Member countries are trying to agree the rules of the game in the reform, when the member state is responsible for examining the asylum application. Basically, it is the first country the asylum seeker arrives in, which is also the current practice.

What is new is that now the member countries are going to agree on a solidarity mechanism for situations of pressure. It could be, for example, a Mediterranean country where a lot of migrants suddenly arrive by sea.

A country can request to transfer a certain number of asylum seekers to other member states for examination. This has been very irritating in some countries, so an alternative has been developed alongside it: if a member state does not want asylum seekers, it can provide financial support or some other support, for example additional personnel to help.

The financial support is defined in euros. The support would be 20,000 euros per asylum seeker, i.e. this is how much the country should pay if it does not agree to the applicant’s transfer.