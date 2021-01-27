EU EU Commission von der Leyen: The world needs a system like the Paris Climate Agreement to protect biodiversity

“If we don’t take urgent action to protect our nature, the next pandemic awaits around the corner,” von der Leyen said.

EU Commission the President Ursula von der Leyenin according to the countries of the world should create a system similar to the Paris Climate Agreement to protect biodiversity, i.e. biodiversity. Von der Leyen presented his thoughts in a video speech he gave at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

According to Von der Leyen, the EU is ready to promote international cooperation at the UN Biodiversity Summit in Kunming, China next May.

In his speech, Von der Leyen linked the conservation of biodiversity with the fight against new pandemics. He used as an example the Ebola epidemic that broke out in African Guinea, the beginning of which may have been due to a little boy playing by a hollow tree occupied by bats.

“The animals were forced to live closer to the village because 80 percent of the trees in the area had been destroyed,” von der Leyen said.

Between 2013 and 2016, more than 11,000 people died in the West African Ebola epidemic. The first person to become ill was apparently a toddler boy mentioned by von der Leyen, who also died of a dangerous and very deadly bleeding fever.

“If we don’t take urgent action to protect our nature, the next pandemic is waiting around the corner,” von der Leyen said.

Because the president of the commission spoke at the economic forum, he also wanted to make nature conservation a “business center”.

“More than half of the world’s GDP is tied to well-functioning biodiversity and ecosystems. It’s about food, tourism and whatever, ”he said.

Von der Leyen believes that biodiversity and climate change are different sides of the same coin and are strongly interlinked.

“Nearly three-quarters of the world’s land area has been modified and we see it in our daily lives: less wildlife and wildlife, rising temperatures and extreme weather events.”

Last published in the autumn by the WWF and the Zoological Society of London the report saidthat vertebrate wildlife populations have declined by an average of 68 percent over the past 50 years.

In the long continuum of history let’s talk The “sixth extinction,” in which species are destroyed by humans at a rapid rate. Over a century, at least two hundred vertebrate animal species have disappeared from the world.

Published in 2019 In the UN report warned that in the next few decades, about a million different species of animals and plants could become extinct. The pace is unprecedented in human history.

Previous demands and promises to protect biodiversity have not given cause for optimism. The loss of diversity was to be halted by 2020 with the Aichi targets agreed in Japan in 2010.

Last autumn, it was found that a large part of the goals had remained only a dream and only a small part had reached the finish line. So new promises and visions are needed.

Ursula von der Leyen said in her speech that the EU is striving to lead the way. EU the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy aims at “ecological recovery” by 2030.

In the strategy, at least 30% of the EU’s land and sea areas are to be nature reserves, and this will be achieved through legislation binding on member states. It is also intended, for example, to plant three billion trees and reduce the use of harmful pesticides by 50%.

The EU also aims to be a global flagship in the fight against climate change. The EU aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The EU aims for so-called carbon neutrality by 2050. Carbon neutrality means that carbon dioxide emissions are produced at most to the extent that they can be sequestered from the atmosphere into carbon sinks.

The Finnish government has set a goal of the country’s carbon neutrality by 2035, after which Finland should quickly become “carbon negative”.