EU estimate | Extreme weather phenomena have killed nearly 200,000 people in Europe since 1980

The weather extreme phenomena have killed a total of 195,000 people in Europe between 1980 and 2021, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) under the EU in its recent assessment.

In addition, extreme events are considered to have caused economic losses of 560 billion euros. Of these, only a third was covered by insurance.

Deaths have been caused by floods, storms and heat waves, which were the biggest single killers. 81 percent of the deaths were caused by the heat.

“To prevent future losses, we urgently need to move from reacting to extreme weather events to proactively preparing for them,” an EEA expert tells AFP Aleksandra Kazmierczak.

Last the exceptionally deadly heat waves of the summer of 2018 did not have time to be included in the calculations of the Environmental Agency.

In July 2022, about 53,000 more people died in European countries than would have been expected based on the average for the years 2016–2019. However, the excess mortality may have had other causes than heat waves.

Especially deadly heat last summer was experienced in Spain, for example, where the temperature was linked to more than 4,600 deaths.

Human caused climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather phenomena. According to climate models, heat waves will be longer, stronger and more frequent in the future.