The European Union (EU) will not allow the importation of products linked to deforestation, one of the obstacles presented by some members of the bloc for not ratifying the trade agreement with Mercosur, said European Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, in an interview with AFP

“Products linked to deforestation will not be able to land on the EU market. In this way, we will ensure that our increasing consumption patterns do not increase forest losses in other regions,” said Sinkevicius in Montevideo, where he completed a ten-day trip to several Latin American countries.

Deforestation in the Amazon is at its highest level. In the first quarter of 2022, more than 940 square kilometers of forest were lost in Brazil alone, which is home to 60% of the world’s largest forest.

This situation has led countries like France to express their refusal on several occasions to ratify the free trade agreement, although Sinkevicius has shown himself to be “optimistic” about its progress.

But he clarified that it was necessary to respect the EU’s green pact, the European agreement that aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

This European treaty to fight climate change was “driven by citizens” and “this must also be reflected in the higher standards with which” the bloc’s producers work, said the commissioner.

“Because climate change is something that cannot be tackled alone, neither by a region nor by a country. So this is an important part of the Mercosur trade agreement, but I believe we can find a solution together,” he added.

– “Extremely rich” biodiversity –

During his visit to Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, Sinkevicius also prepared the next COP-16, the UN conference in which an attempt will be made to reach a global milestone for the conservation of biodiversity.

“We cannot forget about the services provided by ecosystems, because the absorption of carbon dioxide by the forests of the Amazon, or the oceans, is irreplaceable by any technology”, said the commissioner.

And in this sense, Latin America is crucial “because it is home to a rich ecosystem and its biodiversity is, of course, extremely rich”.

Illegal mining is another point that worries the Commissioner for the Environment. Last year, for example, illegal gold mining in the Yanomami reserve of the Amazon rainforest increased by 46% in 2021, reaching 3,272 hectares, the highest number since monitoring began in 2018, according to a report by Hutukara Associação Yanomami, an indigenous NGO. .

For the commissioner, respect for the indigenous peoples of the region is fundamental in conserving the environment. He warned that Europe will only open the doors of its market to “ores mined after a careful impact assessment and without interfering with the human rights of indigenous peoples”.

Faced with the lack of fertilizers due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defended the exploitation of minerals in indigenous territories to reduce external dependence on these products.

Brazilians “choose who can best represent their country”, but Europe bases the “trade agreement on its fundamental values, which do not change with elections in one country or another”, concluded Sinkevicius.

