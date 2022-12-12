EU | Entrepreneur or employee? The rules of companies in the platform economy are tearing up EU countries

Due to the disagreements of the member countries, a common position has not yet emerged. Some fear that the commission’s proposal will be watered down.

Brussels

EU member states there are big differences of opinion about what kind of rules companies in the platform economy, i.e. food delivery services for example, should have.

The biggest dispute is about how to define whether people employed by platform companies are employees or self-employed, i.e. entrepreneurs.

The EU’s employment and social affairs ministers were supposed to form the general view of the member states on the issue last week, but it failed due to disagreements. It would have been the common position of the member states when the negotiations on the directive sometimes start with the EU Parliament and the Commission.

The new company is on the side of next year.

Part maista wants to keep the level of ambition high and eradicate so-called “false entrepreneurship”, i.e. situations where the platform company defines people as entrepreneurs, even though in reality they are in the position of an employee. At that time, it may be that the platform company is trying to circumvent the employer’s statutory obligations.

The EU Commission issued its proposal for the directive a year ago in December. The commission does not have jurisdiction over the countries’ labor laws, but it circumvented this by presenting five criteria on the basis of which it can be determined whether a platform company employs employees or entrepreneurs.

In this way, the definition would be made uniformly in every country instead of the current motley practice. Once the criteria were clear, it would also avoid that the issue would have to be resolved through legal processes in every country.

Some countries have not been satisfied with the clarity of the criteria.

Read more: EU Commission: The majority of people working in the platform economy are genuine entrepreneurs – the EU published criteria by which member states can test the issue

Commission according to an estimate, 28 million people in the EU work in the platform economy via digital platforms, for example as food couriers or drivers. About 5.5 million of them would actually be in the position of an employee, even though they are treated as entrepreneurs.

Most of the 28 million are self-employed, which the Commission does not seek to prevent – but the rules of the game must be clear.

The Commission’s starting point is the assumption of an employment relationship. The Commission’s criteria set out to test, for example, whether the platform company determines the remuneration level, whether it limits the freedom to decide or refuse working hours, and so on. The criteria were drawn up so that if two of the five criteria were met, then it was an employment relationship.

In the member countries’ negotiations, the criteria have been broken down into parts, and according to the new proposal, it is an employment relationship if three of the seven criteria are met.

From member countries The member countries Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Slovenia have been called “friends of the commission” or “ambitious”. These member countries are in line with the Commission in that the criteria must be strict and the starting point is employee status if the entrepreneurship criteria are not met. They are worried about watering down the show.

Some countries, on the other hand, have reservations about the Commission’s proposal. Finland creates in the middle ground, and it would have suffered a compromise forged by the Czech presidency.

The EU Parliament’s Employment and Social Affairs Committee will vote its own position into force at its session next week. The Parliament’s report makes quite a strong point that companies in the platform economy are primarily employed as employees, which may portend difficult tripartite negotiations between the member states, the Parliament and the Commission.

The opening of the deadlock will be carried over to the Swedish presidency starting at the beginning of next year.