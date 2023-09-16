EA turning point that is only invoked is not one. So far there has been little sign of a turning point in the European Union’s enlargement policy following the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine and its neighboring Republic of Moldova have been quickly declared EU accession candidates, and the six Western Balkan states are also hopeful that their long-stagnating accession talks (or at least the efforts to start them) could finally make progress.

However, little has happened in substance so far. Most EU states want to bind the Western Balkans and the Republic of Moldova (Ukraine is a special case) more closely to themselves. This is intended to counteract Russian, Chinese and other disruptive maneuvers in the EU’s inner courtyard. But there are still fundamental objections to the inclusion of new states with veto power in the current 27 EU members.

It is not just France that has often warned that an EU with 30, 33 or even 35 member states with veto powers could be at risk of internal paralysis. Imagine an EU in which Belgrade or Sarajevo (and thus indirectly the Bosnian Serb capital Banja Luka) had veto rights. Sanctions against Russia would then be impossible.

If it continues like this, it will take 125 years

For years, the Member States’ lack of receptiveness has resulted in EU accession negotiations stalling or never even opening. An example: The EU’s accession talks with Montenegro began in June 2012. To date, more than eleven years later, just three of 33 negotiating chapters have been closed. There has also been no noticeable progress since Russia’s most recent attack on Ukraine in February 2022. If the current pace continues, Montenegro can expect to join the EU in 125 years.







North Macedonia was even granted accession candidate status in 2005. However, since Skopje was blocked by Greece until 2018 using historically disguised pretexts and has since been blocked by Bulgaria using similarly outlandish reasons, it is unlikely that the Balkan state will be able to begin accession negotiations this year as planned. In North Macedonia, an entire generation grew up with the promise of the “European perspective”. A child born when the country was granted candidate status is now an adult. However, membership is still not in sight.

The autocrats benefit

This weakens the pro-European forces in the region and strengthens autocrats. In Bosnia-Hercegovina, Milorad Dodik, the President of the Bosnian Serb Republic, undermines the entire state at every opportunity and threatens to secede his part of the country. Under the leadership of its President Aleksandar Vučić, Serbia has turned away from the West, not economically, but politically. In North Macedonia, a supposedly pro-European government is practicing corruption and nepotism behind the blue and yellow screen of a supposedly “pro-European policy”.

The truly pro-European forces that exist in all Western Balkan states, on the other hand, face the same difficulty everywhere: their shop windows are empty. Pro-European reform parties can no longer credibly advertise that a vote for them is a vote for EU accession. Because even if a state does all its homework and implements reforms, this does not bring it closer to joining the EU. There were and are too many reservations in the Union of 27 as to whether cohesion and decision-making ability would still be guaranteed if half a dozen or more members with veto powers were added to the current ones.

But who says that the benefits of EU membership are only possible with veto power? The idea of ​​initially admitting states willing to join the common market as an intermediate stage, provided they meet the Copenhagen criteria and prove to be functioning constitutional states, is finding more and more supporters in the region. For the people in the affected countries, in everyday life it would be as if they were already part of the EU, with all the economic benefits including freedom of establishment.







Nevertheless, no new states with veto rights would become full members. Decision-making would not be further complicated. Such an interim solution could awaken new reform energies in the region and thus give the EU more influence again in a part of the continent in which geopolitical competitors are also interested.