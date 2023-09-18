Home page politics

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced that they want to stick to import bans on certain Ukrainian agricultural products even without Brussels’ approval. © Andrew Kravchenko/dpa

The EU stops trade restrictions on grain from Ukraine, but its neighbors oppose the release.

Brussels – The EU Commission is ending the controversial trade restrictions on Ukrainian grain products – and is then publicly snubbed by several member states. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced that they want to stick to import bans on certain Ukrainian agricultural products even without Brussels’ approval.

Germany and other EU countries had previously criticized this behavior as lacking solidarity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet US President Joe Biden in Washington next week after his appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York to ask for further support in the defensive war against Russia.

Poland seeks open confrontation with the EU

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is in the election campaign and is counting on a lot of votes from EU critics, sought open confrontation with Brussels: “Because it is in the interests of Polish farmers,” his government will not comply with the European Commission’s order on Ukrainian grain follow. In doing so, he made good on the threat he had made weeks ago, even though the Brussels authority had repeatedly emphasized that it was responsible for trade policy in the EU. A new parliament will be elected in Poland on October 15th, and the dispute over Ukrainian goods has become an election campaign issue there.

The previous restrictions had allowed the eastern EU members Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria to restrict the free trade of products such as wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflowers from Ukraine on their markets. Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) had repeatedly emphasized in Brussels that solidarity with Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, not only had to be promised, but also lived.

Zelenskyj: Thanks to von der Leyen, warning to Poland and Hungary

Nevertheless, Hungary and Slovakia promptly followed Poland’s example. Hungary is “taking its affairs into its own hands to protect its own farmers,” said a government spokesman on behalf of Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy. The transit of Ukrainian grain through Hungary remains permitted. Acting Slovakian Prime Minister Ludovit Odor said: “We must prevent excessive pressure on the Slovakian market in order to remain fair to local farmers.”

Zelensky addressed the disputes in his daily video message. He said he thanked EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen for ending trade restrictions. “Europe always wins when contracts work and promises are kept,” emphasized Zelensky. He announced countermeasures should Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – which he did not name – block the export of Ukrainian grain. In view of the Russian naval blockade, such behavior is not in the spirit of good neighborliness, Zelensky criticized. (sot with afp/dpa)