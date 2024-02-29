Moratti: there is pressure for my candidacy in the EU but it is early

“I am focused on the consultation to try to bring civil society closer to the party and we have done so with very concrete meetings and proposals. I don't think voters are passionate about issues that are far from them. There is pressing from the party and also from outside” for a candidacy for the European elections but “we will decide together, now it seems premature to me”. This was said by the president of the Forza Italia Letizia Moratti on the sidelines of a 'Giornale' event in Milan. “I am working in great harmony with Tajani to strengthen the party and broaden it. We have an important legacy from Berlusconi with many issues that FI can still represent, issues such as the centrality of the person and freedom”.

Moratti: we must not vote for parties that undermine the strength of Europe

The Europeans “they are an important step”therefore “I believe we should support parties that see environmental, economic and social sustainability as necessary and that we should not vote for parties that undermine the strength of Europe”, added Letizia Moratti regarding the theme of the event which focuses on the elections Europeans.