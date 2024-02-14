EU elections | Katri Kulmuni is running for the EU elections

The former chairman of the Center says that he would like to fight against excessive regulation of natural resources in Brussels.

Former Minister of Finance and former chairman of the centre Katri Kulmuni is running for office in this year's EU elections. Kulmuni, 36, is a third term MP from Lapland.

Kulmuni announced his candidacy on Wednesday. He said in his press release that Lapland is a sparsely populated and long-distance region, and the whole of Finland looks the same from Brussels.

“I believe that my experience gives me good opportunities to promote the entire cause of Finland in the European Parliament,” Kulmuni said in the press release.

Kulmuni says that as an EU parliamentarian, she would focus especially on natural resources, industry and economic issues that are important to Finland. He has a tight-lipped attitude to the fact that the EU is constantly tightening regulations around natural resources and energy issues. In his opinion, it weakens Europe's competitiveness, especially in relation to the United States.

Kulmuni also says that he is concerned about the EU Commission's willingness to promote new joint liability mechanisms.

My eyebrows worked as a minister for about a year Antti Rinne (sd) and Sanna Marini (sd) in boards 2019–2020. He started as Minister of Economic Affairs and in December 2019 moved to Minister of Finance.

In June 2020, Kulmuni resigned from the position of Minister of Finance when it was discovered that he had bought communication training for himself from a private consulting company with state funds for more than 50,000 euros. In September of the same year, he lost the position of chairman of the center Annika Saarikko.

The EU elections will be held on June 9.