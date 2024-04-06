EU elections | Former Member of Parliament Rosa Meriläinen is running for the EU Parliament

“The biggest reason for my head turning is that my own child is an activist and puts his body on the line in Elokapina,” says Meriläinen.

Former MP of the Greens, Master of Social Sciences Rosa Meriläinen aspires to the European Parliament.

The elections will be held at the beginning of June.

Meriläinen served as an MP 2003–2007 and in Tampere as a city councilor 2001–2008. He has been working as the general secretary of the Kulta Central Organization for Culture and the Arts since 2018.

“The biggest reason for my head turning is that my own child is an activist and puts his body on the line in Elokapina. My old idea that I've made my bargain didn't seem as relevant anymore,” Meriläinen tells HS.

“My child has been acting as an enforcer. I want to act so that he can be as grateful to me as I am to him.”

Meriläinen says that he will go to the elections with big themes.

“I am roughly going to solve all the big issues that need a European-level solution. The most important thing is to stop climate change, nature loss and the sixth extinction wave. Human rights and women's rights also need European-level solutions. As a third theme, the rise of the extreme right in Europe must be stopped.”

