Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the President of the EU Commission Ursula von Der Leyen signed the joint declaration in Cairo today, 17 March, which lays the foundations for the EU-Egypt strategic partnership. With the acronym, the three-year aid plan in Cairo worth 7.4 billion euros was launched.

The text

“The Arab Republic of Egypt and the European Union have agreed to elevate their relationship to the level of a strategic and comprehensive partnership, based on the values ​​of fairness and mutual respect and trust. The two partners, aware of the historical relationship that has linked them for millennia, reaffirmed their commitment to consolidate their long-standing relationship, forged by close geographical, cultural, political, economic and people-to-people ties, with the aim of deepening shared stability, peace and prosperity “, we read in the joint declaration signed in Cairo between the EU and Egypt, 'preliminary' to the strategic partnership.

“The European Union recognizes Egypt as a reliable partner, just as it recognizes Egypt's unique and vital geo-strategic role as a pillar of security, moderation and peace in the Mediterranean, Near East and Africa region.”

“Both sides recall their commitment to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and other relevant multilateral agreements, as well as to the Association Agreement and the priorities of the Egypt-EU Partnership 2021-2027 that bind them. Accordingly – yes reads again in the text -, Egypt and the EU have agreed to formulate and sign an inclusive document on comprehensive and strategic partnership, during the first quarter of 2024. The strategic partnership document will clearly identify specific areas of cooperation, namely : political relations, macroeconomic stability, sustainable investment and trade, including energy, water, food security and climate change, migration, security and human capital development. The implementation of these areas should unleash the full potential of Egypt-EU relations.”

“Promote human rights, Brussels will assist Cairo”

“Egypt and the EU – continues the preparatory declaration for the partnership – will continue to work to build and implement a positive agenda for shared prosperity and stability. Egypt and the EU will continue to carry forward their commitments aimed at to further promote democracy, fundamental freedoms, human rights, gender equality and equal opportunities, as agreed in the Partnership priorities. The EU stands ready to assist Egypt in implementing its national strategy for human rights in line with the provisions of the Association Agreement and the Partnership Priorities 2021-2027”.

“Regional and international challenges highlight the importance of strengthening the political dialogue between the two sides by organizing a summit, once every two years, bringing together the presidents of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the European Commission, the European Council, alternately between Cairo and Brussels, as well as the annual Association Council, which forms the cornerstone of our bilateral engagement under the Association Agreement and existing activities of cooperation programs involving Egypt and EU Member States.”

“Shared responsibilities and burdens on migrants”

“Guided by the principles of partnership, shared responsibility and burden sharing, Egypt and the EU – it is underlined in the text – adopt a holistic approach to migration governance. The European Union will continue to provide the necessary financial support to assist the 'Egypt in migration-related programs that include the development of a holistic approach to migration, including legal migration pathways in line with national skills and mobility programs such as talent partnerships, addressing the root causes of irregular migration, combating migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons, strengthening border management and ensuring dignified and sustainable repatriation and reintegration. The EU and Egypt will continue to cooperate to support Egypt's efforts in welcoming refugees and both parties are committed to protecting the rights of migrants and refugees.”