EU economy Troika defends EU stimulus package – Jyrki Katainen challenges basic Finns

Turku

EU countries joint measures to recover from the coronavirus pandemic must be taken, and the included recovery package is a justified part of the whole and the EU budget, former Finnish EU commissioners assess Erkki Liikanen and Jyrki Katainen and the current Commissioner of Finland Jutta Urpilainen on Friday in Turku.

The Troika discussed Finland’s 25-year EU journey and the future of the EU at the Turku European Forum, some of which was organized remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has taken the EU into a very unique crisis, Liikanen said.

“The crisis affects everyone at the same time and it is not the fault of any country. The stimulus package provides solutions to secure investment and lay the groundwork for future growth. ”

It, how strongly France and Germany are involved in the recovery only increases Liikanen’s view of the package’s credibility. There is no reason for him to doubt that Germany would abandon its line of strict budgetary discipline.

“Personally, I consider the EU stimulus package and other measures related to the coronavirus crisis to be a well-considered whole,” Liikanen told HS after the troika’s discussion.

“The problem with the debate, however, is that some politicians and parties are at the same time demanding that the EU should be stronger but act less. It’s impossible.”

In the Finnish debate, Liikka is also disturbed by the premise that all participants could interpret the legal basis of the stimulus package themselves, ie whether it violates the EU Treaty.

“The Legal Service of the Council of the European Union has issued an opinion on the stimulus package. I also rely on the assessment of our highest judicial authorities. Jurisprudence, such as Jukka Snell and Alan Rosas, do not politicize but assess the legal basis in their opinion. “

Its own separate debate is whether there is a need to open up the EU Treaty.

“Everyone knows how long the process is.”

Erkki Liikanen was Finland’s first EU Commissioner in 1999–2004. Jutta Urpilainen started as a commissioner last year.

Urpilainen hopes that the discussion on the stimulus package will soon also focus on what kind of national recovery plan Finland is seeking for stimulus money. The EU wants recovery plans from member states in October-November.

“The money will not come from the EU as a dinner for Manu, but the government will draw up a recovery plan. Now it would be good to discuss how and with what kind of technology investments Finland is developing its society in a carbon-neutral direction. ”

Nowadays According to Katainen, who serves as the general representative of Sitra, the Finnish Independence Fund, the stimulus package has proved its significance even before a single euro has moved anywhere.

The market stabilized as soon as an agreement was reached on the EU’s budget proposal and stimulus package, Katainen says.

“Economic operators were satisfied. The euro also strengthened. The decisions stabilized the situation. “

Right now is the right time for a political debate on the stimulus package, but arguing with yes or no arguments is unintelligent about Katainen.

“I look forward to discussing what kind of Europe we want to build with the budget and this package,” Katainen told HS in Turku.

“For example, the Basic Finns oppose the recovery package only in principle, and there is nothing surprising about it. Rather, it would be interesting to hear whether there is something in the EU that Basic Finns do not oppose and that they would like to develop in the EU. ”

Kataisen considers that the debate on EU coronavirus measures is plagued by a fundamental optical illusion. During the financial crisis, the regulations of the EU debate have been left over.

“A lot of people talk as if we’re in a financial crisis and doing bailout packages. At the time of the financial crisis, I and Finland had quite tough and, in our opinion, fair views on the content of support packages, because the economic policies of the countries in need of support had been bad and had driven the countries into crisis. Now the stimulus package is about countries being able to avoid the spread of the disease. ”

Those who now say that Italy should not be supported because of its economic policy mistakes could turn their eyes to Finland as well, Katainen says.

“The plight of Lapland tourism and thus Lapland is not the cause of the poor economic policy of the municipalities in the region. If tourists don’t come to Lapland, it’s a real nasty coincidence. Just like in most of the rest of Europe, including Italy. European economic growth is really important, especially for export-driven Finland. ”

If the content of the recovery package ha the priorities of the EU budget, changes are desired, the channel of influence is the European Parliament and Finnish members of parliament, Katainen says.

“Negotiations between Parliament and the Council are just beginning. It is still relevant to discuss even what kind of conditionality money and actions should have and whether more money should be spent on research, for example. ”

It is awkward for Katainen that the Finnish EU debate often does not reflect the reality of EU decision-making and where decisions are made. These are many compromises and negotiations between 27 countries. Finland should be active in many arenas, he says.

Jyrki Katainen.

Katainen does not believe that Finland will overthrow the EU budget because of the stimulus package.

“It would then be alone right in the middle of 27 countries and blaming others.”

However, it is its own topic of discussion to go through the problems that EU member states act in crises due to the lack of trust between member states, Katainen says.

For him, the lack of trust between member states is starting to be chronic, and this lack of trust is also politicizing.

Similarly, according to Katainen, it is worth discussing whether the fact that the European Commission takes out a loan guaranteed by the member states can become a permanent approach. This is now what is being done in the stimulus package.

Katainen is in favor of deepening EU integration.

“Personally, I see that the EU’s economic integration needs to deepen. We may need a limited Eurobond system if we also have a controlled debt facility. ”

Katainen served as Finland’s Minister of Finance in 2007–11 and Prime Minister in 2011–14. He became Commissioner in 2014.