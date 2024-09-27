The issue of European duties on Chinese cars comes to the fore. The vote for overtaxation on cars produced in the Asian country could go to the vote as early as next week, in particular on October 3rd. At the moment there are no confirmations and the framework on duties is not even clear, with a qualified majority that could oppose the proposal and prevent its entry into force scheduled for November 2024.

A solution is being sought on duties

Meanwhile, the Commission and the Beijing government are trying to negotiate, with negotiations continuing in recent days. Trade Minister Wentao’s trip gave the opportunity for discussion with various member countries, with Spain reportedly open to avoiding tariffs while France and Italy were willing to support the Commission. Among the skeptics is Germany, which is facing an unprecedented crisis in the automotive sector and fears possible retaliation given the involvement of several brands in China, starting with the Volkswagen Group. An alternative to tariffs could be the introduction of a minimum price for cars produced in China and sold in Europe but this solution is still far from being approved by both parties.