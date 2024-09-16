The issue of European Union duties on cars produced in China is also a hot topic in Italy where Italy is in favor of the European Union’s position. The Government led by Giorgia Meloni expressed its favor for the taxation of cars built in the Asian country, during the bilateral meeting at the Farnesina in the presence of Wang Wentao, Chinese Minister of Foreign Trade. Antonio Tajani reiterated the Executive’s position, with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs expressing himself on the issue as follows: “I reiterated Italy’s position regarding duties on cars to the minister. We support the European Union’s position.”

Italy in favor of tariffs on Chinese cars

The Italian Government has however wanted to recognize the importance of China as an Italian partner: “China is our first trading partner in Asia and the second among non-EU countries, after the USA – continued Tajani, as reported by Quattroruote – I wanted to reiterate the need for fair access to the Chinese market and equal conditions for our companies, especially for SMEs and companies in the agri-food sector. Starting from this assumption, we want to continue working with our Chinese partners to strengthen economic cooperation and rebalance the trade balance between Rome and Beijing”.