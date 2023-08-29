Wopke Hoekstra Commissioner for Climate Action. This is the idea of ​​President Ursula von der Leyen, who is redesigning her Commission between now and the end of the term. The reshuffle of the EU executive became necessary after the departure of the Dutch Frans Timmermans, a Labor member, following the decision to run for the next national elections scheduled for November. Von der Leyen therefore found herself without her the key man for the key dossier, namely the Green Deal, the broad agenda of proposals for the sustainable transformation of the economy and the twelve-star productive fabric. A large portfolio, which is now unpacked and divided into different skills.

Each member state must have a commissioner, this is what the treaties on the functioning of the EU want. The Dutch government has played the card Hoekstra, 47, deputy prime minister and foreign minister. Unlike Timmermans, however, a Christian Democrat, therefore a member of the European People’s Party (EPP) and not a socialist.

A choice that finds the first criticisms in the European Parliament, called to express itself on the decision taken by von der Leyen. For the co-presidents of the Left, Manon Aubry and Martin Schierdewan, “Hoekstra is unable to fill” the void left by Timmermans, and therefore fill the role assigned to him. On the one hand, it is noted that replacing a Social Democrat exponent with a candidate of the EPP “is extremely incorrect” both on the part of the Dutch premier and on the part of the president of the Commission, who lends herself to the game. And then, they insist, “to resist attempts by conservatives and the far right to dilute climate policy, a strong supporter of the European Green Deal is needed, not a representative of the opposing coalition”.

The reference is not accidental. The EPP has split on some of the key provisions of the twelve-star sustainable agenda. On the proposal to ban traditional engines from 2035 and on policies for the sustainable renovation of buildings, the popular voters disavowed von der Leyen, also a Ppe. Which goes straight. “His governmental experience will be an important asset in particular for Europe’s climate diplomacy in the run-up to COP28,” the world climate conference scheduled in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, he says after his green light at the entrance of Hoekstra in the team of commissioners. Von der Leyen is convinced that it will be “an asset for climate finance, as well as for the implementation of climate-related legislative instruments”. So she calms down. Hoekstra will not have the entire portfolio that belonged to Timmermans. «He will be responsible for climate action, under the leadership of the executive vice-president for the European Green Deal and interinstitutional relations», namely Maros Sefcovic, Slovak and socialist. A compromise solution that could allow the green light from the EU Parliament on the occasion of the official vote. But in the meantime a part of the green agenda still ends up in the hands of the centre-right.