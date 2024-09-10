EU, Draghi’s plan is not liked by the Frugal Countries: clear “no” from Germany, Holland, Austria, Sweden and Denmark

Mario Dragons yesterday he presented his plan for the competitiveness of Europe and he clearly said that the “decline has already begun”. They will be needed for the former ECB at least 800 billion per year to revive the EU. But his report has already sparked controversy and strong positions. Like that of the GermanyGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner he said clearly: “With the common debt of the EU we will not solve any structural problem: there is no shortage of subsidies for businesses. They are bound by bureaucracy and the planned economy”. It is no mystery – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that for the Frugal Countries, Germany And Netherlands in the lead, but also Austria, Sweden and DenmarkEurobonds remain a taboo. This explains the caution of the president of der Leyen on this point.

The President of the European Commission has promised a bureaucratic simplification with a dedicated commissioner, investments in defence and an ad hoc commissioner, a decarbonised but competitive industry, the commitment to create the conditions for develop digital skillsinvestments in innovation and reduction of dependencies in critical materials. It is not yet clear – continues Il Corriere – how much they will be able to change the rules of competitionwhich for Draghi must be updated to the global scenario. The fear, therefore, is that the most courageous part of the relationship does not see a sequel due to the opposition of the EU countries, which are a decisive part in the decision-making process.

“I hope the relationship doesn’t end up in a drawer“, commented the Commissioner for Economy Gentiloni, underlining that having 7-800 billion in financing “is difficult to achieve, but if we do not have this ambition I think we are at great risk“. Another sensitive point concerns institutional reforms and the decision-making method, especially the overcoming of unanimity voting on some issues as well as the idea of ​​proceeding with enhanced cooperation between the most “willing” EU countries or intergovernmental treaties. The implementation of the measures contained in the Draghi report will contribute to giving the measure of the political success of von der Leyen’s second term.