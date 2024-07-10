EU, Draghi’s “ghost” report. It should have been ready by June but now we’re talking about September-October

Mario’s long-awaited report Dragons on the future that awaits the European Union has become a ghostThe dossier had to be ready for Junethen the publication was postponed to July and now of der Leyen has announced a further postponement, it is said to be September. But there is a problem, the mandate of the former president of the ECB expires at the end of July. Draghi himself would have considered the postponement solution “reasonable”, precisely to transform his work into an input for the next college of commissioners. But at this stage – according to what La Stampa has learned – no one is able to exclude a further postponement Octobera few weeks before the informal summit to be held in Budapest on November 8th. the summit will in fact be dedicated to the theme of competitiveness and it is likely that Draghi will be invited there to talk about his work at the table of European Union leaders.

But Dragons It will also have to show the way to find the 500 billion for the annual investments that, according to his anticipations, will be necessary to save Europe. The very issue of these billions to be found could be behind the continuous postponements of a long-awaited dossier. Last week, Hungarian government sources – continues La Stampa – explained that the rotating presidency had invited Mario Dragons to present his report at the informal meeting of the Competitiveness Council held between Monday and yesterday in Budapest, but the former prime minister he declined the invitation because he “is not yet ready to report”. In fact, even if there were contacts, a real invitation from the Hungarian presidency would never have arrived. These continuous postponements make the issue a real mystery.