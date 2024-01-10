EU, Draghi in place of Michel. The “strong candidate” for the European Council

The voices are now becoming insistent and his application is also relaunched by the prestigious Financial Times: “Mario Draghi is among the main candidates for the presidency of the European Council“. Charles's intention Michael to resign from office early gave the go-ahead to negotiations for EU top positions. On Friday, in Brussels, the former Italian Prime Minister “will inform the members of the Commission” on the initial work of the report on EU competitiveness, whose publication is expected after the European elections. “If on the one hand Draghi's extensive CV – explains the FT – would guarantee him a strong presence at the summit tableon the other hand his outspoken positions on policies, including fiscal integration, could irritate countries like Germanywho traditionally have an opposite view”.

But Charles' candidacy Michael at the European elections, and the consequent bogeyman of a European Council temporarily led by Viktor Orban– reports La Stampa – have already caused an initial effect: Mario Draghi's name is now entered the list of possible candidates to replace the former Belgian prime minister. In Brussels, there is awareness that Draghi's appointment would be difficult to digest for Giorgia Meloni: in Italy it could be read as a commissionershipbut above all the prime minister he would lose the chance to get a heavy role inside the next Commission. To all these considerations we must then add an aspect that is not at all secondary: the person concerned has already filtered the its not of interest. The role of the President of the European Council is certainly not that of the “decision maker”, but rather of the mediator, given that the conclusions must always be adopted unanimously and his task is to convince all 27 leaders to accept a compromise.

