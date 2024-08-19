The European Union is not advising border controls or vaccination of the general population to contain the outbreak of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) that is spreading across Africa. The recommendations agreed at a meeting of the Health Security Committee on Monday are very similar to those already issued by the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

These actions are based primarily on epidemiological surveillance measures and information for the population and travellers to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its neighbouring countries, given the “low risk” that the disease poses to the European population, according to a statement from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The Secretary of State for Health, Javier Padilla, has explained that his department will work with airlines to inform their staff and travellers going to these countries, and asks people who are planning to travel to this area to make an appointment at their vaccination centres for “individualised advice”, since it is possible that some, “depending on their characteristics and the type of trip”, may benefit from the mpox vaccine.

The Ministry of Health will also increase the frequency of epidemiological bulletins to one per week (they are currently published monthly) and will study how to implement controls on wastewater to add another mechanism for monitoring and following up on the dynamics of the virus in the population.

All these initiatives will be discussed this Tuesday with the technicians of the autonomous communities in the Alerts Committee, but others are ruled out a priori, such as those proposed by the Community of Madrid to establish controls at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport.

Health authorities are still gathering more information on how mpox is being transmitted, its epidemiology and whether it is more transmissible and dangerous than the variant that spread across Europe in 2022, after the WHO last week activated the health emergency of international concern, the highest alert available, due to the spread of a new variant of the virus in RCD.

In the 2022 outbreak, which had Spain as one of its main hotspots, the main route of infection was sexual contact, and it spread mainly among gays, bisexuals and men who have sex with men who engaged in risky sexual practices. For this reason, that was the group targeted for vaccination, in addition to healthcare and laboratory personnel who worked with infected individuals or materials.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 40,610 people in Spain received the vaccine, but last week only half of them had received the second dose, so an appeal was made to the population with risky practices to receive the full course. Since then, the demand to receive the injection has multiplied, and in Madrid the available appointments were sold out.

The Ministry of Health has reported that Spain has a vaccine reserve of half a million doses, which could exceed two million, since each one can be divided into about five injections. In addition, “there is capacity to acquire new vaccines through joint EU purchasing.”

“But there is a major challenge that all countries in the European Union have ahead of them: ensuring that vaccines reach the countries in central Africa, where this is currently a major public health problem,” said Padilla, who believes that it was a “mistake” for European countries to stock up on too many doses in 2022, leaving African countries without them. “All our efforts must be dedicated to ensuring that vaccines reach where they are needed,” he added.

New variant

This new outbreak, of clade 1b (the new variant), is being transmitted mainly in children: 70% of positive cases are in children under 15 years of age, and 39% in children under five years of age, who account for 62% of deaths. It is difficult to know how the disease would behave in contexts other than Africa, both due to social differences and the different diagnostic and clinical capacity.

So far, one case of this new variant has been recorded in Europe in Sweden, in a person who was in the most affected area, but no transmission has been detected on the continent.

Given this scenario, the ECDC reassessed the risk of the disease on the continent last Friday, raising it from “very low” to “low.” The European public health agency questions whether the new variant could be more dangerous than the previous one: “While the morbidity and fatality rate of clade 1 have been reported in the past to be higher than those of clade 2, current preliminary data from Africa do not show increased clinical severity in confirmed cases.”

The Ministry of Health clarified last week that this year’s cases of mpox have not behaved differently, with other symptoms or different severity, than those recorded since 2022. Since then, 8,104 cases have been reported in Spain, the vast majority, 7,521, occurring that same year. In 2024, 264 infections have been reported.

“We have experience with the actions that have proven effective since the beginning of the outbreak in 2022. Vaccination and surveillance are the key to a good strategy that has already been successful in Spain. We will evaluate any new information to determine whether it is necessary to adjust our approach to managing mpox,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In statements to the SMC España agency, Jacob Lorenzo Morales, director of the Canary Islands University Institute of Tropical Diseases and Public Health at the University of La Laguna, believes that the agreed measures are appropriate. “We have a solid health system and sufficient diagnostic and prophylactic capacity. It is true that the same is not happening in Africa, since they do not have the appropriate means or sufficient vaccines. Perhaps it would not be a bad idea for the EU to look beyond its borders and give support to the African continent,” he concludes.