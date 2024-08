Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, speaks at a press conference ahead of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday (29) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) countries agreed this Thursday (29) not to recognize the electoral victory claimed by the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, but did not reach an agreement to recognize the triumph of the opposition, Spanish diplomatic sources informed the EFE Agency.

At the informal council of EU foreign ministers, held this Thursday in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, opposition member Edmundo González intervened remotely, giving “a presentation of the situation” and thanking European countries for the invitation.

“There was a consensus that Maduro’s victory will not be recognized, but it will not be recognized by the opposition,” sources told EFE.

Spain did “everything possible to maintain unity,” the sources added.

They noted that this objective “was achieved” and there was a commitment to “intensify dialogue with regional actors, especially with Brazil and Colombia, and to do everything possible to preserve the physical integrity and civil and political rights of members of the opposition.”

At Spain’s request, the foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions “but no agreement was reached,” added the diplomatic sources, who highlighted that “there is great concern about the deterioration of the political climate and the lack of democratic transparency” in Venezuela.

Content edited by:John Lucas