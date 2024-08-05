European bloc points to “significant” victory for Edmundo González Urrutia based on ballot papers released by the opposition

The EU (European Union) declared this Sunday (4.Aug.2024) that it does not recognize the results released by the electoral body controlled by the Venezuelan government, which confirmed the victory of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) for another 6-year term in the country.

In statement of the High Representative on behalf of the EU, the European bloc declared that the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela did not meet international standards of electoral integrity. It said that despite its “own commitment”the CNE (National Electoral Council) has not yet published the electoral minutes.

“Without evidence to support them, the results published on August 2 by the CNE cannot be recognized”the statement said. “Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt on the credibility of the officially published results.”he stated.

According to the CNE, with 96.87% of the votes counted, Nicolás Maduro obtained 51.95% of the votes (6,408,844 votes), while Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), the main opposition candidate, received 43.18% of the votes (5,326,104).

Several countries, including Brazil and the United States, are calling for the publication of documents to ratify the result, as the Venezuelan opposition contests Maduro’s victory.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado claims that González Urrutia obtained 67% of the votes (7,156,462 votes), while Maduro received 30% (3,241,461 votes). Opponents of the current Venezuelan president claim to have 81.7% of ballot papers, totaling 24,532 of the 30,026 voting tables installed in 15,700 voting centers. The information was made available in a independent vote counting platform.

According to the EU, copies of the electoral voting records published by the opposition and reviewed by “various independent organizations” indicate that González Urrutia “appears to be the winner of the presidential election by a significant majority”.

“The European Union therefore calls for greater independent verification of electoral registers, if possible by an internationally renowned entity”the statement said.

The distrust in the Venezuelan electoral process is not related to the functioning of the electronic voting machines, but rather to those who control the central voting system, that is, the CNE. Little is known about whether, once the data is transmitted, the system is immune to some kind of manipulation.

To challenge the data from the Venezuelan government-controlled electoral body, González’s allies collected ballots issued locally by the equipment at each polling place and then tabulated all of these documents to arrive at the result.

On its platform, the opposition presents digital images of each record obtained. The document has coding elements that aim to ensure authenticity.

O Poder360 created an infographic explaining the ballot papers in Venezuela:

ACTS IN VENEZUELA

The EU also called for demonstrations and protests in Venezuela “remain peaceful” and condemned the “increase in arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of the opposition”.

“The European Union calls for calm and restraint. The Venezuelan authorities, including the security forces, must fully respect human rights, such as freedom of expression and assembly.”the European bloc said this Sunday (4 August).

Since July 28, opponents of Nicolás Maduro’s government have taken to the streets to contest the Chavista leader’s declaration of victory in the presidential elections.

Live broadcasts of the protests show people gathered in the streets and squares of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, waving Venezuelan flags. A caravan can also be seen crossing the street.

Watch (2min41s):