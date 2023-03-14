The EU Parliament has given the first green light to the green houses directive on the energy efficiency of homes. Here’s what it means and what could change in Italy too

Two months after the publication of the document on energy efficiency at European level, the so-called Case Green directive of the European Union, the path of this series of rules designed to encourage the renovation of existing buildings and the construction of new buildings with high energy efficiency throughout the European territory has made another step forward.

After last Monday's debate split, today the European Parliament approved the text with 343 votes in favour, 216 against and 78 abstentions. However, this is only the first of a series of steps, even if it testifies to the intention of Europe, or at least of the majority of those elected to represent the citizens of the member countries, to continue along this path.

The next steps planned — The text approved today will be the focus of negotiations between the European institutions and from there we will arrive at a new document, probably resized also on the basis of what the opposing side supports, which will again have to be voted on by the European Parliament.

What does the text voted on today provide? — The draft of the EU directive approved today by the European Parliament provides that residential buildings and real estate units in EU territory reach at least energy class E by 1 January 2030 and at least energy performance class D by 1 January 2033.

An important and very difficult goal to achieve, so much so that the European directive itself has already foreseen a number of important exceptions. The interventions that will have to be carried out in the next few years, draft in hand, will exclude the buildings in historic centres, those bound by the Cultural Heritage and those which, due to the works, could suffer a decrease in architectural value, but the exceptions also concern second homes and independent buildings with a surface area of ​​up to 50 square metres.

The situation in Italy — The text approved today establishes that the priority must be given to the 15% of the most energy-intensive buildings for each European country, those currently placed in the lowest energy class, G. According to Istat data, there are at least 12 million residential buildings in this category in Italy. Considering 15% of the total, therefore, we are talking about just under 2 million residential buildings.

Mandatory solar systems for new buildings — The European directive also sets themandatory solar panels for all new public buildings and also for newly built non-residential ones, with different deadlines. All existing public buildings and non-residential buildings will have to be equipped with solar panels by 31 December 2026, while the obligation will be extended to all buildings undergoing major renovations by 31 December 2032.

The no of Brothers of Italy — Among the strong supporters of the no to the European directive are the MEPs of the Brothers of Italy, the main opposition party led by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to whom "the text approved today dictates unreasonable times and does not take into account the differences between the various member states". Nicola Procaccini, Carlo Fidanza and Pietro Fiocchi commented on today's vote against: "a real 'property masquerade' is expected to the detriment of citizens who would have to bear huge disbursements to comply with the obligations of the directive. All further worsened by the probable increase in the cost of building materials ".