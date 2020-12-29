Brussels is also demanding the release of all human rights defenders and personalities detained in China for reporting information “public interest”, spokesman Josep Borrell wrote in a statement.

The European Union has asked China to “immediate release” of the “citizen journalist” Zhang Zhan, Tuesday, December 29, after his conviction the previous day to four years in prison. European diplomacy also calls for the release of all human rights defenders and personalities detained in China for reporting information “public interest”, a spokesperson Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Zhang Zhan was imprisoned after covering up the quarantine of Wuhan, the city where the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. A court sentenced him for “provoking unrest” after a trial lasting several hours. In articles she disseminated online, Zhang Zhan notably denounced the confinement imposed on Wuhan evoking “a serious violation of human rights”

This diplomatic initiative comes as a major investment agreement between Beijing and Brussels is close to being concluded. Under discussion since 2014, this agreement should guarantee European companies better access to the Chinese market and better protection for their assets.