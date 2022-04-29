While most car manufacturers are preparing to power all models of the future 100% electric, the European Union is preparing to put hand the provisions of the “Fit for 55”, the package of solutions to reduce CO2 emissions. It was the EU Transport Commission that made the request: the body in question accepted a reduction in emissions of 55% starting from 2030, but requested that starting from 2035 is 90% and not more than 100%, as originally expected. Approval of this request would be of vital importance to the companies, which could therefore continue to invest in hybrid and thermal models even after the middle of the next decade.

The hypothesis of a multi-technological approach even after 2035, a hypothesis that had clearly been discarded in recent months. Evidently, pressure from many car manufacturers and various European national governments has led the EU to review the measures already planned for some time: and thus, a series of alternative technologies to electricity, such as hydrogen, biofuels and synthetic fuels, they could return to play a leading role in the next decade as well.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls, even one much of Italian politics has always been against the imposition of the electric as the only solution for the cars of the future. “Choosing electric without ifs and buts would be making the same mistake that one made a few years ago when choosing Russian gas – the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said just a few weeks ago – We defend the principle of technological neutrality, because binding only to the technology of electric cars would mean relying totally on the Chinese who control 80% of the raw materials needed to produce batteries “. The same current of thought was also shared by Germany, with Transport Minister Volker Wissing saying: “For the future we cannot focus only on electric mobility or hydrogen. We need to keep a neutral technological approach“. Requests that could soon become reality: thermal engines still have a future in Europe.