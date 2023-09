How did you feel about the content of this article?

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell confirmed the arrest on Tuesday. | Photo: EFE/Román G. Aguilera

EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that 33-year-old Swedish diplomat Johan Floderus had been illegally detained in Iran for more than 500 days.

“We have worked tirelessly for the release of Mr Floredus, in partnership with the Swedish government and the prisoner’s family. We will continue to work for his freedom from this illegal detention,” Borrell said.

The reason for the arrest was not disclosed by the European Union and Sweden, which only confirmed the arrest in Iran of a “citizen” of the country, without even mentioning the name of the diplomat.

Johan Floderus had previously conducted activities in the country located in the Middle East for the EU, until his arrest on April 22, 2022, at Evin Penitentiary in Tehran, on charges of espionage.

The first information about the case was reported by the American newspaper The New York Times, this Monday (4). The report says that the diplomat was a member of the European Service for External Action (EEAS), however he would have been on a tourist trip with friends during the period of detention.