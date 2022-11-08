To put it simply, democracy is not in danger in the United States because the American political regime is not a democracy, but rather a bipartisan Republican Party-Democratic Party elite arrangement that controls a power elite of the major ruling groups that dominate the economy, politics, the military industry, the top 1%, the cyber industry and the mass media.

Paraphrasing Baudelaire’s saying that the devil’s best trick is to make believe that he does not exist, the great American rhetoric has tried to convince that the United States is the cell of democracy and that all countries should replicate its model. Last Thursday night, the President Biden delivered a desperate and anguished speech asking Americans to vote tomorrow for the current government regime –which is neither political nor institutional–, but without acknowledging the historical and structural irregularities and inequalities that are a product of the American political model.

The power structure in the United States achieved the configuration of a representative system that functions as the economic, political, cultural, ideological and social engine, but there is no evidence that the current members of the legislative power who call themselves the factors of democracy in reality they are representing the interests of the people, since they have accessed legislative positions through an electoral model that is based on the money market to sell popularity. And once in legislative office, politicians respond to the groups, committees and large donors of their campaigns and, as has been said in different forums, less than 5% of the laws approved in the Capitol respond to the real interests of the people.

The current structure of domination of the power elites are those that impose the candidacies, but it is the politically blind people who cast the vote to maintain this structure of domination of superlative interests: businessmen, owners of the media, merchants, Wall Street speculators. Street, owners of companies from the impressive military-industrial-cybernetic complex reactivated by the ongoing wars and other dominant groups are the ones who impose their criteria for the functioning of the political system.

The last US presidents are the example of these systemic aberrations: George Bush Jr. was voted for by the conservative groups, but to agree on a secret coalition government with the liberal democrats and the two approved the war in the Middle East after the attacks of the 9/11, 2001. And President Barack Obama was elected based on the symbolic message of the color of his skin to bring the first African-American to the White House, but his two terms in office outlined him as the first African-American president of whites and his most important goal was not to fight racism but to save American capitalism, which the speculative bubble on Wall Street had brought to collapse in 2008.

Despite all the campaigns against him, President Donald Trump won with the resentment vote of the minority productive sectors that contributed their taxes to make the bureaucracy work and never obtained any benefit for their productive areas; There, in that political failure of the power elites, is located the anti-statist thought that Trump knew how to dynamize to turn it into a vote against the state bureaucracy.

In a more focused analysis of the American reality, what is at stake is not non-existent democracy but a system of economic production that benefits the 1% minority and that has built a middle class based on stock market speculation that is part of the American dream, but the main threat to the political system is found in the citizens who are fed up with supporting a speculative, insensitive bureaucracy that benefits from its complicity with the power elites. There Trump has found the springs through which to build a severe criticism of the malfunctioning of the political system to show that it is not democratic but speculative and predatory and that citizens would have to enter the game of greed in order to be able to climb the social ladders .

What is decided, then, in today’s elections, Tuesday, is the existence of an economic and speculative system that has politicians at its service.

policy for dummies: Politics is not the price of a Wall Street stock, but productive employment.

