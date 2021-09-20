The European Union has demanded clarification from the American authorities because of France’s loss of a defense contract for the supply of submarines to Australia. It is reported by TASS…

As Charles Michel, President of the European Council, noted, the decision to create a defense partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) indicates a lack of loyalty on the part of Washington towards its European allies. In this regard, the EU insists on receiving clarifications in order to understand the deep intentions of the United States.

France previously opposed the continuation of free trade negotiations between the European Union (EU) and Australia, as confidence was eroded by the refusal to supply submarines.

On September 15, the United States, Britain and Australia signed a defense partnership agreement. The alliance was named AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, USA). The agreement assumes that the three countries will facilitate the exchange of information and technological innovations in the field of neural networks, cybernetic and underwater systems. Because of this, Canberra canceled a contract with the French company Naval Group for 12 submarines worth $ 66 billion.

On August 17, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that the country would recall the ambassadors from the United States and Australia.