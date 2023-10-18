The EU is delaying the introduction of the super strict Euro 7 emissions standard by a considerable period.

The Euro 7 emission requirements continue to concern people. This package of measures should ensure that cars, commercial vehicles and trucks become significantly more environmentally friendly.

Many lobbyists from the car industry have started to prevent this implementation. The Euro 7 emissions standard would be particularly strict and would come into effect in 2025.

EU delays introduction of Euro 7

This would be a difficult task for manufacturers. The Euro 7 emission requirements are particularly strict. Not only in terms of CO2 emissions, but also particulate matter emissions from brakes and tires. This makes it almost impossible for them to build cars without massively raising prices. Now the lobbyists have been able to make a big impact. Firstly, the Euro 7 requirements were significantly weakened.

But now comes the two-stage rocket: the Euro 7 requirements will only come into effect from 2030 instead of 2025! The French reports this AutoPlus. In 2022 it was determined that all new cars must comply with Euro 7 on July 1, 2025, but that will be five whole years later for passenger cars. We say the latter, because for trucks, July 1, 2027 was on the agenda as the date on which Euro 7 would come into effect.

Victory

This is a huge victory for the car manufacturers. They can continue to build and sell their traditional cars with combustion engines for a little longer.

The above still needs to be validated by the governments of the Member States. It is not expected that this will cause any problems. In Italy, Germany and France in particular, people are very happy with the delay in the Euro 7 requirements. These countries have a large car industry. According to AutoPlus, these countries will absolutely agree to this proposal.

However, this does not change the fact that after 2035 no cars with combustion engines may be sold in the EU. Some countries will also be faster in introducing this ban. In the Netherlands we still expect 2030, in Norway even 2025.

